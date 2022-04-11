Lancaster County should see some warmer than usual temperatures this week, with plenty of rain and some thunderstorms as well, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College.

Temperatures will begin warming up today, reaching the lower-60s during the day, said meteorologist Mike Dangelo.

Much of the county could see widespread frost before 9 a.m., NWS said in a special weather statement. The rest of the day should be mostly dry.

Tomorrow should also be dry, with temperatures warming up further to between 70 and 72 degrees, Dangelo said. Wednesday and Thursday will be even warmer, possibly reaching the mid-70s and upper-70s, respectively.

Wednesday could also see some afternoon showers, and a cold front Thursday is likely to bring storms that could last through much of the afternoon and evening.

Friday will be dry and slightly cooler, with high temperatures in the low-60s.

Low temperatures throughout the week will range between the high-40s and mid-50s.

Information on weekend weather was not fully available, though Dangelo said temperatures were likely to be closer to seasonal norms, reaching about 60 degrees during the day and dropping into the mid-30s at night.