Lancaster County will experience warmer and wetter weather than usual this week, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College.

There will be a chance of rain every day throughout the week, said meteorologist Michael Colbert.

Monday will have a 70% chance of rain, while Tuesday and Wednesday will have a 50% chance and 40% chance, respectively.

Thursday will have the lowest chance of rain during the week, “but even then we can’t rule it out,” Colbert said. The chance of rain will then increase again on Friday and Saturday.

While rainfall is possible every day, the chance of severe weather or flooding is low, Colbert said. Flooding should be localized at worst − even then, he said chances of that happening are low.

A chance of some thunder is possible, and the type of concentrated torrential rains that could produce flooding are not expected, but “that can always change and we’ll be keeping a close eye on that,” Colbert said.

The wetter weather began with a series of rainstorms moving into the area Sunday evening.

Temperatures will be mild throughout the week, reaching unusually warm levels overnight, Colbert said.

Daytime highs will reach the mid-70s, about 5 to 10 degrees above the average for early October. Overnight temperatures will only dip down into the low- to mid-60s, about 15 to 20 degrees above the historic average.

Low temperatures typically reach the mid- to upper-40s during this time of year, Colbert said.

“The reason it’ll be so warm is because of all the moisture and all the clouds blowing in from the east from the Atlantic,” he said. “That typically leads to warm overnights compared to average.”