Lancaster County should see some warmer and drier weather this week, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College.

Temperatures should already begin warming up into the mid-50s today, said meteorologist David Martin. Those temperatures will continue to climb into the low-60s tomorrow, then the mid-60s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Friday will be the warmest day of the week, with high temperatures expected to be in the mid- to upper-60s. The weekend could then see high temperatures begin in the low-60s, eventually cooling off into the upper-50s.

Nighttime low temperatures throughout the week should mostly be in or near the 40s.

The warmer weather should help clear off last weekend’s snow from sidewalks and other surfaces across the county.

“As fast as the snow came, it won’t be around much longer,” Martin said.

Much of the week should be dry, though a wave of low pressure moving across the southeastern United States could bring some showers late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

Friday night could also see some showers late in the evening that could last through much of the weekend, tapering off sometime Sunday morning or afternoon.