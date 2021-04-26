Cooler temperatures in Lancaster County will transition to warm weather that could reach the mid-80s and possibly rain by the end of the week, according to multiple weather forecasts.

Temperatures will begin rising Tuesday, with a high of 76 degrees, before reaching a week-high of 84 degrees on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in State College. Thursday will see a high temperature of 80 degrees.

Tuesday will see a high of 79 degrees, with a week-high temperature of 86 degrees on Wednesday, according to AccuWeather. High temperatures will drop to 81 degrees on Thursday and 68 degrees on Friday.

Thursday will also see a 50% chance of showers, beginning after 2 a.m., which thunderstorms possible after 2 p.m., the National Weather Service said. New rainfall amounts will be of less than one tenth of an inch.

Friday will see a 40% chance of showers, with a high temperature near 69 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. High temperatures will be near 69 degrees.

AccuWeather projects a 52% chance of rain and thunderstorms on Thursday and a 25% chance of rain on Friday.

The weekend should be mostly sunny, with temperatures in the 60s, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday will see a high of 61 degrees while Sunday will see a high of 69 degrees, AccuWeather said.