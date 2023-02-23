The temperature in Lancaster County has been unusually high for February but not high enough to break the 2017 record.

In February 2017, Lancaster had its record-high temperature at 74 degrees, and it was predicted to be broken this week, according to previous reporting.

As of Thursday at 3 p.m., the high in Millersville is 70 degrees, according to Kyle Elliott, director of Millersville University’s Weather Information Center. While the temperature reports for the day will be official at 7 p.m., it's predicted to fall short of the record.

"Despite that, it certainly feels like spring outside today with temps nearly 30 degrees above normal!" Elliott said.