The temperature in Lancaster County has been unusually high for February but not high enough to break the 2017 record.

In February 2017, Lancaster had its record-high temperature at 74 degrees, and it was predicted to be broken this week, according to previous reporting.

As of Thursday at 3 p.m., the high in Millersville is 70 degrees, according to Kyle Elliott, director of Millersville University’s Weather Information Center. While the temperature reports for the day will be official at 7 p.m., it's predicted to fall short of the record.

"Despite that, it certainly feels like spring outside today with temps nearly 30 degrees above normal!" Elliott said.

At the end of Thursday, Elliott determined despite unseasonably warm weather, the 2017 record is still intact.

“The mercury reached 72F at both Lancaster and Millersville, so the record high of 74F from 2017 was indeed preserved,” Elliott said. “Close but no cigar!”