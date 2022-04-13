Warm and sunny weather on Wednesday could bring the chance of isolated thunderstorms and "potentially damaging winds" Wednesday night in Lancaster County, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

NWS issued a hazardous weather outlook was for Lancaster County, warning of thunderstorms tonight through next week.

The hazardous weather advisory was also issued for Franklin, Montour, Northumberland, Columbia, Perry, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams and York counties.

Isolated thunderstorms capable of producing strong to potentially damaging wind gusts remain possible today (Wednesday 4/13) & tomorrow (Thursday 4/14) afternoon across parts of central and eastern PA. #PAwx @NWSSPC pic.twitter.com/2kI5Ll5lqc — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) April 13, 2022

Thunderstorms are likely to start mainly after 5 p.m., NWS said. Winds are expected to be around 5 to 10 mph.

Rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are expected, but that could increase in a thunderstorm, NWS said.

Today's high will be around 82, dropping to a low around 63 tonight.

Temperatures will stay in the 60s and 70s through Saturday, according to NWS.