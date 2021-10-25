Warmer temperatures today should make way for more typical fall weather this week in Lancaster County, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College.

Monday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 73, before showers and possible hazardous weather tonight, according to NWS.

A hazardous weather statement was issued for Lancaster County on Monday, warning of "strong to severe thunderstorms with gusty winds and small hail" possible, according to NWS. The weather is expected "very late today and tonight."

Following that, this week should see “a run of typical October weather,” said meteorologist Aaron Tyburski, with high temperatures fluctuating just above 60 degrees and lows slightly above normal in the mid-40s. Today will be the sole exception, with somewhat warm temperatures that reach the mid-70s during the day before dropping with isolated showers later in the evening.

“We’re going to see almost a little bit of everything,” Tyburski said.

Monday night’s showers could continue into Tuesday morning and may bring some thunder, but are not expected to produce heavy or prolonged rainfall.

The remainder of the week will see a drier stretch, with partly sunny weather, high temperatures that reach the mid-60s and a light breeze.

Some weekend storms could bring steadier rain, “but nothing that would be abnormal for this time of year,” Tyburski said.