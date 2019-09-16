Monday will be one of the warmer days this week.
Today's high will be 81, dropping down to 62 tonight.
Today will be mostly cloudy, with a slight chance for a stray rain shower later in the day.
There will be a light wind, with humidity around 60%.
Temps will begin to drop back into the 70s starting tomorrow, with a high of 78.
This week's coolest day is expected to be Thursday, with a high around 73, before temps begin to climb back up.
Rain isn't prevalent in the forecast this week, but stray showers could be a possibility.