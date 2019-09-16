Huey Flight
Lancaster County farmland is stretches far during a flight in a restored Huey helicopter that logged more than 1,300 combat hours in Vietnam, Friday, August 23, 2019. The Liberty Warbirds Association, which restored the helicopter, will be giving rides to new members during the Lancaster Community Days at the Lancaster Airport, August 24-25, 2019.

 TY LOHR | Digital Staff

Monday will be one of the warmer days this week. 

Today's high will be 81, dropping down to 62 tonight. 

Today will be mostly cloudy, with a slight chance for a stray rain shower later in the day. 

There will be a light wind, with humidity around 60%. 

Temps will begin to drop back into the 70s starting tomorrow, with a high of 78. 

This week's coolest day is expected to be Thursday, with a high around 73, before temps begin to climb back up. 

Rain isn't prevalent in the forecast this week, but stray showers could be a possibility. 