The developer of a proposed 1-million-square-foot warehouse in Mount Joy Township is appealing the township zoning hearing board’s recent decision to reject the project.

Panattoni Development Co. asked a Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas judge to reverse the zoners’ July 13 decision on the warehouse proposed on 106.5 acres of light industrial-zoned farmland near the Rheems-Elizabethtown exit of Route 283.

Panattoni needs the special exception to build a warehouse larger than 50,000 square feet in the light industrial zoning district. The proposed warehouse would be 1,006,880 square feet with 154 loading docks and parking for another 212 trailers. The facility would operate 24-7, with up to 440 employees on each shift. Panattoni hasn’t identified a tenant, but its zoning hearing application said the building would be used to store electrical equipment.

The township supervisors voted last week to have township solicitor Josele Cleary defend the zoning hearing board’s decision. Cleary wrote in a subsequent court filing that the board correctly denied Panattoni’s application.

Lawyers for Panattoni, an Irvine, California-based developer, argue that they showed that the project warranted the board’s approval during a series of hearings earlier this year. They also argue that township residents who oppose the project failed to show during the hearing that the project would negatively affect them.

Cleary and the lawyer who filed Panattoni’s appeal, Peter J. Wertz, were not immediately available for comment on Wednesday.

The zoning hearing board’s decision said that the neighbors successfully showed that the warehouse does not belong in the light industrial zoning district due to its impact on surrounding property.

Dr. Alan Peterson, emeritus director of community and environmental health at Lancaster General Health, testified during the hearing that the noise, light and air pollution from the warehouse would hurt humans and animals. Peterson was hired by an attorney representing Joelle Myers, who lives directly across the street from the proposed development. Panattoni proposed a list of conditions to limit the light and emissions from the property.

A traffic engineer hired by Myers said the project could add 4,662 vehicle trips per day to roads surrounding the building. The board said that was more believable than Panattoni’s estimate of 1,629 additional trips per day.

Even if the neighbors had not proven their case, the board wrote, Panattoni failed to prove that it wouldn’t have a negative impact on the community. Special exception requirements include showing a development won’t send radioactivity, electromagnetism, air pollution, vibrations, or odorous gasses onto neighboring properties. In its appeal, which was filed Aug. 14, Panattoni said that it would use its tenant’s lease agreement to ensure that wouldn’t happen.

The zoners said Panattoni also failed to meet a zoning ordinance requirement that trucks can’t be loaded within 600 feet of a residence after 8 p.m. Myers testified during the hearing that the facility at 2843 Mount Pleasant Road would be located within 600 feet of her home. Panattoni says that none of the loading docks are inside that range. Their appeal includes a determination from the township manager/zoning officer which backs up the claim. Panattoni did not use it as evidence during the zoning hearing.

Neighbors who took part in the hearing have until Sept. 13 to decide whether they want to join the case in defense of the board’s decision. After that, the judge in the case, Martha Miller, will decide whether to deny the appeal, or rule that the zoning hearing board decided incorrectly and send the case back to be reconsidered. If Miller denies the appeal, Panattoni could still take its case to a state appeals court.

There is no deadline for a decision.