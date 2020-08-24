Police arrested a Lancaster Township man wanted for attempted homicide this Saturday.

Fermin Jose Vega, 32, was taken into custody without incident in Manor Township, police said. The Pennsylvania State Police Fugitive Task Force, the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Service and the Lancaster County Sheriff's Department all assisted in the arrest.

Vega was charged after he held a gun up to a woman's head and threatened to "bury" her and her two children during a domestic fight between 4 a.m. and 5:40 a.m. on Aug. 13 in the 1400 block of Atkins Avenue, Manheim Township police said. He threw a mangled car tire at her that struck her in the head.

Vega also grabbed the woman by the arms and smacked her face, police said.

During the altercation, the woman grabbed the firearm as it was discharged, police said. A bullet struck a wall, and no one was injured.

Vega fled the seen before police arrived.

In a news release published Aug. 13, Manheim Township police called Vega "armed and extremely dangerous."

Vega is charged with with strangulation, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, endangering the welfare of children and simple assault.

He is currently at Lancaster County Prison without bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Sept. 2.