Lancaster City Council is once again taking applications to fill an empty seat.

That means by this time next month, 2 of the 7 people passing city legislation will have been appointed by other members of council rather than elected.

Izzy Smith-Wade-El – who had served as Council president – resigned from council Monday. Smith-Wade-El is on today’s ballot for the 49th House District.

In January, Xaviar Garcia-Molina resigned his seat, citing mental health and graduate school responsibilities. Katie Walsh was selected to fill the remainder of Garcia-Molina’s term. Whoever replaces Smith-Wade-El will not be filling out his entire term.

“There will be an election for a 2-year seat in 2023,” said Amanda Bakay, who had served as vice president under Smith-Wade-El. “This will be in addition to the three seats that would regularly be up for election in that cycle.”

She said whoever council selects would be eligible to run in that election. Council unanimously voted Monday to make Bakay president. Bakay then selected Faith Craig to serve as vice president.

Skills and qualifications

Bakay said council is required to fill vacancies within 30 days and will vote on who to appoint at a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 5.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, residents of Lancaster City and must have continuously resided in the city for at least one year prior to appointment. Appointees may not be city employees nor current federal, state or county officeholders.

Anyone wishing to apply must submit a resume and letter of interest and are asked to include a list of community activities and priorities for prospective City Council service.

Resumes and letters of interest go to Lancaster City Clerk Bernard Harris at bharris@cityoflancasterpa.gov, or by mail to Bernard Harris, Lancaster City Hall, 120 N. Duke St., P.O. Box 1599, Lancaster, PA 17608-1599. Applications received by mail must be postmarked on or before Friday, Nov. 11.

Council will meet to interview candidates starting at 6 p.m. on Nov. 17. Interviews are expected to take 15 minutes each. Bakay said she will select six questions from among council member suggestions to ask all candidates, who will receive those questions in advance.

During a vote to fill the seat now held by Walsh, Council Member Janet Diaz asked whether some candidates got the interview questions ahead of time while some didn’t – something other council members denied.

Walsh was one of 18 people who filed applications for the seat Garcia-Molina left empty. She was one of 12 Democrats looking to join the then six Democrats on council. Three Republicans applied, along with four independents and a member of the Gold Goose Party.

Members of the city council are paid $8,000 per year for their part-time work.

What's next for council

Whomever is selected will be involved from the start in city budget discussions and decisions on how to spend Lancaster’s American Rescue Plan Act funds. They will also deal with many in-the-weeds issues – some of which Smith-Wade-El mentioned Monday in his resignation speech. Among those he thanked were department heads for filling him in on details.

“You get up here. You get elected. And you actually know nothing about combined sewer overflows and yet you have to vote on (related issues) and you have to figure out what that means,” he said.

He also mentioned how the job can be daunting.

“You get up here and you have a lot of ideas about, ‘OK, well, we’re going to do A, B, C, D and X, Y and Z, and then figure out that the first three are impossible, the fourth is financially infeasible and the fifth is illegal in the state of Pennsylvania,” Smith-Wade-El said.

He added that he looks forward to continuing to support council and to seeing what members do next.

“You have weathered a lot as a council. You have got, frankly, more funding for housing, more action to make sure law enforcement is engaged with and accountable to the community, more action on climate and on disability access than any other council in the history of the City of Lancaster that I can identify,” he said. “And you should be proud of that.”