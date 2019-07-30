Tonight, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture will be hosting "Bad Bug Live," a Facebook Live Q&A about the Spotted Lanternfly.

The Facebook Live will take place at 6 p.m. and will answer questions such as "What is a Spotted Lanternfly?", "Why should I care?", and "How can I get rid of them?"

If you have any other questions, share it on Facebook before tonight at 6 p.m. and use the hashtag #BadBugLive. Questions will be answered by experts from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The Spotted Lanterfly is an inch-long black, red and white spotted insect that had not been seen in the United States prior to the fall of 2014, when it was found in Berks County.

The insect could destroy $18 billion worth of agricultural commodities, such as hops, grapes, apples and hardwood.

Since 2014, 14 southeast and central Pennsylvania counties, including Lancaster, have been quarantined to help prevent further spread of the invasive insect.

The Q&A will help educated those who live, work or travel in the quarantined counties.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Plan on watching? Click here for the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture's Facebook page and click here for the Bad Bug Live Facebook event page.