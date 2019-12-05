Rat

Interested in buying a rat? Look no further than Millersville University. 

The university's psychology department has 16 retired lab rats for adoption after the furry rodents were subjects in a behavioral study in the fall. 

The Long-Evans rats are about six months old and are not spayed. They're "friendly" and have a "good temperament," according to the college.

Those who are interested can adopt single rats, but adopting two or more is ideal. Rats are extremely social animals and can develop health problems if kept in solitude. 

To learn more, visit bit.ly/MillersvilleRats

Millersville University psychology professor Kelly Banna holds one of the 16 lab rats for adoption. 

