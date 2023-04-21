Paving along the “goat path” that is part of the Walnut Street Extension project in East Lampeter Township is expected to begin in the next two weeks.

According to High Real Estate Group, the project’s sponsor, the 1.2-mile, two-lane bypass connecting Route 30 and Greenfield is on schedule for completion in November. But High says the road will be ready for public use even earlier than that – on Sept. 30.

The $22 million public-private project led by High is expected to significantly reduce traffic along Greenfield Road and add a 1.2-mile paved section of the Greater Lancaster Heritage Pathway for pedestrians and bicycles.

The project will be paved in phases, starting next month near the Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences, according to Justin Jones, project manager for Kinsley Construction, the contractor for the project.

At the opposite end of the project, near Route 30, crews are still creating a level connection between the extension and the current dead end of Walnut Street. It has required digging down 35 feet – often using blasting – and removing thousands of tons of rock. The crushed rock is being used as part of the stone base for the new road, Jones said.

Kinsley also recently finished installing steel beams – fabricated by High Steel Structures – for a new 167-foot long, 54-foot wide bridge over Millcross Road. Some additional detours are expected on Millcross Road as work on the bridge deck continues.

High previously said the new Walnut Street Extension is projected to remove between 700 and 800 vehicles from Greenfield Road during peak hours, a reduction of 25% to 30%.

The project is being built on the goat path, the colloquial name for a 5-mile section of the abandoned 11-mile bypass. PennDOT spent $9 million to acquire rights of way, do grading, and put down roadbed before running out of money for the project in 1977. Grass seed was planted on the goat path before PennDOT leased some of the goat path to local farmers who let their animals, including goats, graze there.

The new road will provide a direct route for trucks traveling from Route 30 to reach Greenfield North, High Companies’ 115-acre, $150 million mixed-use development located at the southeast corner of Greenfield and Willow roads. High's plans for Greenfield North include two, 200,000-plus square-foot warehouses, as well as 628 apartments and town houses.