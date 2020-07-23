A well-known euphemism for racial profiling is "driving while Black."

There's another situation: Walking while Black.

Black people have endless accounts of police officers stopping them for no reason while simply trying to get from point A to point B.

And in the latest webinar series titled "Walking While Black" put on by the Lancaster branch of the NAACP, panelists discussed being Black, interacting with police as a Black person and aspects of the justice system.

Here are some takeaways:

• Police can't stop a person for no reason.

Police need a valid reason to stop and question a person. But time and again, Black people can recount being stopped when they've done nothing wrong, including some of Tuesday's panelists.

Such encounters can lead to violent encounters in which the citizen is likely to end up in a bad situation.

"The goal here is to protect your rights, protect your body and make it home. You want to make it home," said Al Taylor, a lawyer based in a Columbia.

Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal, who is also a former police officer and member of the National Association of Black Law Enforcement Officers, said the organization has a pamphlet, "What to do when stopped by the police," on its website: nableo.org

The pamphlet has information on rights, what police can do and how to interact with police to reduce the risk of a dangerous interaction.

• Don't like it? Don't do it.

Bilal said some police officers are balking at some people portraying all police as bad.

But there are police who negatively stereotype Black and brown people and that needs to change, she said.

She offered a vignette to illustrate prejudice that can lead to Black people being stopped more often than whites.

A Black man is running in the rain, empty handed. Police stop him: Why are you running? What did you do? You had to have done something.

White man is running in the rain with a stolen TV: Police officer sees him: Oh, he's just trying to get out of the rain.

• Police reform, not elimination.

The panelists know not all police officers are bad — and none want police departments done away with, as critics of police reform efforts have characterized the idea of reallocating funding.

• Be the change you want to see.

Panelists encouraged people to join organizations promoting reform and positive change instead of waiting for others to act. Join the NAACP. Consider a career in law enforcement, Bilal said, noting it pays well and has good benefits.

"What can I do today to change the system today, for my kids, my grandkids or my nieces or nephews," asked Brianna Lynn, a member of the Lancaster chapter of the NAACP's executive committee.

Lancaster NAACP President Blanding Watson said webinars will continue throughout the year. Topics include: economics, health, criminal justice, education, civil engagement, environmental justice and youth engagement.

