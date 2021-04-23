Standard waiting rooms at two Lancaster County community centers have been transformed into learn and play areas, thanks to a partnership between WITF and the PNC Foundation.

Made possible by a $75,000 grant from the PNC Foundation, Crispus Attucks Community Center on Howard Avenue and Bright Side Opportunities Center on Hershey Avenue have each added a WITF Family Play and Learn space.

The area, designed to offer young children access to reading, vocabulary development, science and math resources during what otherwise would be unstructured waiting time, features child-sized furniture, a PBS KIDS Playtime Pad and an activity bin with pre-sanitized educational materials including magnet blocks, plastic animal figures, board books and bilingual activity idea cards.

“Often, young children will accompany family members to the center, but won’t have anything to do,” Bright Side president and CEO Willonda McCloud said at a ribbon-cutting ceremony officially opening the learn and play areas Thursday. “The WITF Family Play and Learn will help children whose parents are in our facility or while their older siblings are participating in our programs. This is a great addition to Bright Side.”

Josh Hunter, director of Crispus Attucks, added: “For many of the families we serve, COVID-19 has disrupted their structure, limited their resources and put a curve on education. WITF Family Play and Learn spaces will bring back hope for a sense of normalcy and provide opportunity for us to engage with our community in a very meaningful way."

The centers provide myriad programs, from tutoring and STEM — science, technology, engineering and math — camps for students to food banks and, most recently, pop-up vaccine clinics for all (eligible) ages.

A third WITF Family Play and Learn space opened Thursday at the York City Community of Hope.

WITF will add more to each site when it is safe for children to play together and share toys, according to a news release.