Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge headquarters in Philadelphia to end his tour through Pennsylvania, Thursday, July 9, 2020. At the “Back the Blue” rally, Pence said “We’re not going to defund the police. Not now, not ever.”
A man carries an American Flag down the street toward the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge Number 5, where Vice President Mike Pence delivered remarks at the "Back the Blue" rally to wrap up his tour through Pennsylvania, Thursday, July 9, 2020.
People clap as Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge headquarters in Philadelphia to end his tour through Pennsylvania, Thursday, July 9, 2020. At the “Back the Blue” rally, Pence said “We’re not going to defund the police. Not now, not ever.”
Vice President Mike Pence speaks to business leaders at Rajant, a tech company in Malvern, Pa., during his tour of the state, Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence started the tour off at a fundraising event in Manheim Borough after landing in Lancaster Airport earlier Thursday.
Vice President Mike Pence speaks to business leaders at Rajant, a tech company in Malvern, Pa., during his tour of the state, Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence started the tour off at a fundraising event in Manheim Borough after landing in Lancaster Airport earlier Thursday.
Tom Baldridge, president of the Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce, was one of a handful of business leaders at Rajant asVice President Mike Pence speaks to business leaders in Malvern, Pa., during his tour of the state, Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence started the tour off at a fundraising event in Manheim Borough after landing in Lancaster Airport earlier Thursday.
Air Force Two, carrying Vice President Mike Pence, is seen at Lancaster Airport on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will make a stop at a Manheim farm before a bus tour to Philadelphia, where he will speak with police officers at a Fraternal Order of Police “Back the Blue” rally.
A helicopter is seen flying over Lititz before the arrival of Air Force Two, carrying Vice President Mike Pence, at Lancaster Airport on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will make a stop at a Manheim farm before a bus tour to Philadelphia, where he will speak with police officers at a Fraternal Order of Police “Back the Blue” rally.
Vice President Mike Pence exits Air Force Two as he arrives at Lancaster Airport on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will be making a few stops in Pennsylvania while on a bus tour, including at a Manheim farm, a business in Chester County and a “Back the Blue” rally at a Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police lodge.
TV crews wait for Vice President Mike Pence to land at Lancaster Airport on July 9, 2020. Pence is making a stop in Manheim before continuing his bus tour to West Chester and Philadelphia, where he will speak at a the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5.
Supporters cheer for Mike Pence along Lititz Pike (Route 501) as the vice president drives through on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will make a stop at a Manheim farm before a bus tour to Philadelphia, where he will speak with police officers at a Fraternal Order of Police “Back the Blue” rally.
People watch as Vice President Mike Pence's bus drives out of the Lancaster Airport on July 9, 2020. Pence is making a stop in Manheim before continuing his bus tour to West Chester and Philadelphia, where he will speak at a the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5.
Air Force Two is seen beside Vice President Mike Pence's bus at Lancaster Airport on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will make a stop at a Manheim farm before a bus tour to Philadelphia, where he will speak with police officers at a Fraternal Order of Police “Back the Blue” rally.
Congressman Lloyd Smucker, right, and Lancaster County Commissioner Ray D'Agostino, left speak with Vice President at Lancaster Airport Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will be making a few stops in Pennsylvania while on a bus tour, including at a Manheim farm, a business in Chester County and a “Back the Blue” rally at a Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police lodge.
Vice President Mike Pence exits Air Force Two as he arrives at Lancaster Airport on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will be making a few stops in Pennsylvania while on a bus tour, including at a Manheim farm, a business in Chester County and a “Back the Blue” rally at a Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police lodge.
Supporters cheer for Mike Pence as the vice president drives through on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will make a stop at a Manheim farm before a bus tour to Philadelphia, where he will speak with police officers at a Fraternal Order of Police “Back the Blue” rally.
Supporters cheer for Mike Pence as the vice president drives through on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will make a stop at a Manheim farm before a bus tour to Philadelphia, where he will speak with police officers at a Fraternal Order of Police “Back the Blue” rally.
Congressman Lloyd Smucker, right, Lancaster County Commissioner Ray D'Agostino, second from right, and Lisa Scheller, a republican candidate, walk toward the runway at Lancaster Airport to meet Vice President Mike Pence as he arrives at Lancaster Airport on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will be making a few stops in Pennsylvania while on a bus tour, including at a Manheim farm, a business in Chester County and a “Back the Blue” rally at a Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police lodge.
Congressman Lloyd Smucker, left, greets Vice President Mike Pence at Lancaster Airport after Pence landed on Air Force Two Thursday, June 9, 2020. Pence will be making a few stops in Pennsylvania while on a bus tour, including at a Manheim farm, a business in Chester County and a “Back the Blue” rally at a Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police lodge.
Vice President Mike Pence waves as he arrives at Lancaster Airport on Air Force Two, Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will be making a few stops in Pennsylvania while on a bus tour, including at a Manheim farm, a business in Chester County and a “Back the Blue” rally at a Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police lodge.
Congressman Lloyd Smucker waits to greet Vice President Mike Pence at Lancaster Airport after Pence landed on Air Force Two Thursday, June 9, 2020. Pence will be making a few stops in Pennsylvania while on a bus tour, including at a Manheim farm, a business in Chester County and a “Back the Blue” rally at a Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police lodge.
Vice President Mike Pence claps after making an abrupt stop on Lititz Pike to wave and cheer with supporters whole lined Route 501 chanting, "four more years," while en route to a farm in Manheim Borough in Lancaster County, Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will make a stop at a Manheim farm before a bus tour to Philadelphia, where he will speak with police officers at a Fraternal Order of Police “Back the Blue” rally.
Supporters cheer for Mike Pence along Lititz Pike (Route 501) as the vice president drives through on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will make a stop at a Manheim farm before a bus tour to Philadelphia, where he will speak with police officers at a Fraternal Order of Police “Back the Blue” rally.
Vice President Mike Pence's tour bus is seen at Lancaster Airport prior to Air Force Two arriving, Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will be making a few stops in Pennsylvania while on a bus tour, including at a Manheim farm, a business in Chester County and a “Back the Blue” rally at a Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police lodge.
An armed police officer is seen on top of a hanger at Lancaster Airport prior to the arrival of Vice President Mike Pence, Thursday, June 9, 2020. Pence will be making a few stops in Pennsylvania while on a bus tour, including at a Manheim farm, a business in Chester County and a “Back the Blue” rally at a Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police lodge.
People wait for Vice President Mike Pence to land at Lancaster Airport on July 9, 2020. Pence is making a stop in Manheim before continuing his bus tour to West Chester and Philadelphia, where he will speak at a the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5.
People look toward Lancaster Airport from Route 501. Vice President Mike Pence arrived on Air Force Two at Lancaster Airport on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will make a stop at a Manheim farm before a bus tour to Philadelphia, where he will speak with police officers at a Fraternal Order of Police “Back the Blue” rally.
People with Trump flags looked toward Lancaster Airport from the Sheetz on Route 501. Vice President Mike Pence arrived on Air Force Two at Lancaster Airport on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will make a stop at a Manheim farm before a bus tour to Philadelphia, where he will speak with police officers at a Fraternal Order of Police “Back the Blue” rally.
People with "Black Lives Matter" signs look toward Lancaster Airport from Sheetz on Route 501. Vice President Mike Pence arrived on Air Force Two at Lancaster Airport on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will make a stop at a Manheim farm before a bus tour to Philadelphia, where he will speak with police officers at a Fraternal Order of Police “Back the Blue” rally.
People with Trump flags looked toward Lancaster Airport from near Route 501. Vice President Mike Pence arrived on Air Force Two at Lancaster Airport on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will make a stop at a Manheim farm before a bus tour to Philadelphia, where he will speak with police officers at a Fraternal Order of Police “Back the Blue” rally.
Vice President Mike Pence arrives on Air Force Two at Lancaster Airport on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will make a stop at a Manheim farm before a bus tour to Philadelphia, where he will speak with police officers at a Fraternal Order of Police “Back the Blue” rally.
People wait for Vice President Mike Pence before he arrives on Air Force Two at Lancaster Airport on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will make a stop at a Manheim farm before a bus tour to Philadelphia, where he will speak with police officers at a Fraternal Order of Police “Back the Blue” rally.
People gather to look through the barricade as Vice President Mike Pence arrives on Air Force Two at Lancaster Airport on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will make a stop at a Manheim farm before a bus tour to Philadelphia, where he will speak with police officers at a Fraternal Order of Police “Back the Blue” rally.
Vice President Mike Pence is seen bumping forearms with Congressman Lloyd Smucker at Lancaster Airport after Air Force Two arrived, Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will be making a few stops in Pennsylvania while on a bus tour, including at a Manheim farm, a business in Chester County and a “Back the Blue” rally at a Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police lodge.
A man carries an American Flag down the street toward the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge Number 5, where Vice President Mike Pence delivered remarks at the "Back the Blue" rally to wrap up his tour through Pennsylvania, Thursday, July 9, 2020.
People clap as Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge headquarters in Philadelphia to end his tour through Pennsylvania, Thursday, July 9, 2020. At the “Back the Blue” rally, Pence said “We’re not going to defund the police. Not now, not ever.”
Vice President Mike Pence preparing for the economic roundtable discussion in Malvern, Chester County.
Supporters cheer for Mike Pence as the vice president drives through on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will make a stop at a Manheim farm before a bus tour to Philadelphia, where he will speak with police officers at a Fraternal Order of Police “Back the Blue” rally.
Supporters cheer for Mike Pence as the vice president drives through on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will make a stop at a Manheim farm before a bus tour to Philadelphia, where he will speak with police officers at a Fraternal Order of Police “Back the Blue” rally.
Congressman Lloyd Smucker, right, Lancaster County Commissioner Ray D'Agostino, second from right, and Lisa Scheller, a republican candidate, walk toward the runway at Lancaster Airport to meet Vice President Mike Pence as he arrives at Lancaster Airport on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will be making a few stops in Pennsylvania while on a bus tour, including at a Manheim farm, a business in Chester County and a “Back the Blue” rally at a Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police lodge.
Congressman Lloyd Smucker, left, greets Vice President Mike Pence at Lancaster Airport after Pence landed on Air Force Two Thursday, June 9, 2020. Pence will be making a few stops in Pennsylvania while on a bus tour, including at a Manheim farm, a business in Chester County and a “Back the Blue” rally at a Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police lodge.
Air Force Two, carrying Vice President Mike Pence, is seen at Lancaster Airport on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will make a stop at a Manheim farm before a bus tour to Philadelphia, where he will speak with police officers at a Fraternal Order of Police “Back the Blue” rally.
Vice President Mike Pence waves as he arrives at Lancaster Airport on Air Force Two, Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will be making a few stops in Pennsylvania while on a bus tour, including at a Manheim farm, a business in Chester County and a “Back the Blue” rally at a Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police lodge.
Congressman Lloyd Smucker waits to greet Vice President Mike Pence at Lancaster Airport after Pence landed on Air Force Two Thursday, June 9, 2020. Pence will be making a few stops in Pennsylvania while on a bus tour, including at a Manheim farm, a business in Chester County and a “Back the Blue” rally at a Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police lodge.
Vice President Mike Pence claps after making an abrupt stop on Lititz Pike to wave and cheer with supporters whole lined Route 501 chanting, "four more years," while en route to a farm in Manheim Borough in Lancaster County, Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will make a stop at a Manheim farm before a bus tour to Philadelphia, where he will speak with police officers at a Fraternal Order of Police “Back the Blue” rally.
Supporters cheer for Mike Pence along Lititz Pike (Route 501) as the vice president drives through on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will make a stop at a Manheim farm before a bus tour to Philadelphia, where he will speak with police officers at a Fraternal Order of Police “Back the Blue” rally.
Vice President Mike Pence's tour bus is seen at Lancaster Airport prior to Air Force Two arriving, Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will be making a few stops in Pennsylvania while on a bus tour, including at a Manheim farm, a business in Chester County and a “Back the Blue” rally at a Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police lodge.
An armed police officer is seen on top of a hanger at Lancaster Airport prior to the arrival of Vice President Mike Pence, Thursday, June 9, 2020. Pence will be making a few stops in Pennsylvania while on a bus tour, including at a Manheim farm, a business in Chester County and a “Back the Blue” rally at a Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police lodge.
People wait for Vice President Mike Pence to land at Lancaster Airport on July 9, 2020. Pence is making a stop in Manheim before continuing his bus tour to West Chester and Philadelphia, where he will speak at a the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5.
People look toward Lancaster Airport from Route 501. Vice President Mike Pence arrived on Air Force Two at Lancaster Airport on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will make a stop at a Manheim farm before a bus tour to Philadelphia, where he will speak with police officers at a Fraternal Order of Police “Back the Blue” rally.
People with Trump flags looked toward Lancaster Airport from the Sheetz on Route 501. Vice President Mike Pence arrived on Air Force Two at Lancaster Airport on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will make a stop at a Manheim farm before a bus tour to Philadelphia, where he will speak with police officers at a Fraternal Order of Police “Back the Blue” rally.
People with "Black Lives Matter" signs look toward Lancaster Airport from Sheetz on Route 501. Vice President Mike Pence arrived on Air Force Two at Lancaster Airport on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will make a stop at a Manheim farm before a bus tour to Philadelphia, where he will speak with police officers at a Fraternal Order of Police “Back the Blue” rally.
People with Trump flags looked toward Lancaster Airport from near Route 501. Vice President Mike Pence arrived on Air Force Two at Lancaster Airport on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will make a stop at a Manheim farm before a bus tour to Philadelphia, where he will speak with police officers at a Fraternal Order of Police “Back the Blue” rally.
Vice President Mike Pence arrives on Air Force Two at Lancaster Airport on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will make a stop at a Manheim farm before a bus tour to Philadelphia, where he will speak with police officers at a Fraternal Order of Police “Back the Blue” rally.
People wait for Vice President Mike Pence before he arrives on Air Force Two at Lancaster Airport on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will make a stop at a Manheim farm before a bus tour to Philadelphia, where he will speak with police officers at a Fraternal Order of Police “Back the Blue” rally.
People gather to look through the barricade as Vice President Mike Pence arrives on Air Force Two at Lancaster Airport on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will make a stop at a Manheim farm before a bus tour to Philadelphia, where he will speak with police officers at a Fraternal Order of Police “Back the Blue” rally.
Vice President Mike Pence is seen bumping forearms with Congressman Lloyd Smucker at Lancaster Airport after Air Force Two arrived, Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will be making a few stops in Pennsylvania while on a bus tour, including at a Manheim farm, a business in Chester County and a “Back the Blue” rally at a Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police lodge.
Vice President Mike Pence touted President Donald Trump's economic record and support for law enforcement on a tour of southeast Pennsylvania Thursday, with stops in Lancaster County, Chester County and Philadelphia.
“In a very real sense before this pandemic started we were well on our way to making American great again,” Pence said while visiting the Rajant Corporation, a technology-based company in Malvern, Pa. “In the days ahead we have an agenda that will get this economy back and then some; bring us back better, stronger and more prosperous. In a word, we’re going to make America great again – again.”
Meanwhile, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden was also visiting Pennsylvania for a campaign event in Scranton.
