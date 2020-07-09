Vice President Mike Pence touted President Donald Trump's economic record and support for law enforcement on a tour of southeast Pennsylvania Thursday, with stops in Lancaster County, Chester County and Philadelphia.

“In a very real sense before this pandemic started we were well on our way to making American great again,” Pence said while visiting the Rajant Corporation, a technology-based company in Malvern, Pa. “In the days ahead we have an agenda that will get this economy back and then some; bring us back better, stronger and more prosperous. In a word, we’re going to make America great again – again.”

Meanwhile, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden was also visiting Pennsylvania for a campaign event in Scranton.

Vice President Mike Pence starts southeastern Pa. bus tour in Lancaster County [photos]