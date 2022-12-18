Robert Stoltzfus of East Lampeter Township has welcomed the option to use a mail-in ballot to vote since Pennsylvania introduced no-excuse mail-in voting in 2020. A 90-year-old stroke survivor, Stoltzfus told Watchdog his polling place at the Lancaster campus of Harrisburg Area Community College on Old Philadelphia Pike is too far away for a man who doesn’t drive anymore and uses a walker.

But despite mailing in his completed ballot signed and on time, Stoltzfus’ ballot for the November general election wasn’t counted. He signed and dated the ballot, but accidentally wrote “Nov. 26, 2022” next to his signature, a date well after the Election Day deadline for returning the ballot.

For that error, Stoltzfus’ ballot was disqualified.

“I like the idea of voting by mail, but if they're that picky, I would’ve gone to a polling place if I was able,” Stoltzfus said.

Stoltzfus is one of at least 204 voters over the age of 65 who had their vote rejected because of clerical mistakes on the mail-in ballot’s outer envelope, which directs voters to both sign and date a declaration to attest that they filled out the ballot themselves.

Watchdog reviewed the 338 ballots election officials rejected. Some were flagged because the voter failed to write a date or signature on the outer envelope, or, like Stoltzfus, wrote an invalid date. Watchdog then cross-checked the names on those ballots with voter registration data, which includes individual birth dates.

The review found 60% of those rejected ballots came from voters 65 and older. The same group of voters makes up just 27% of all registered voters in the county.

The analysis did not include ballots rejected for other reasons, such as when voters neglect to put the ballot inside the “secrecy envelope” before sealing it in the outer mail envelope – an error that results in a problem often described as a “naked ballot.”

Watchdog spoke with six voters whose mail-in ballots were rejected. Of those, three said they had medical conditions that affected their ability to accurately remember dates or write their signature. A fourth spoke English as a second language.

The findings could support arguments by pro-voting rights groups that rejecting ballots for having incorrectly written dates is unconstitutional.

Marian Schneider, a voting rights attorney at ACLU Pennsylvania, said the organization has found evidence in the past that older voters have disproportionately had their ballots rejected for such problems.

“It’s older voters who are inadvertently making these errors, and they’re the ones getting disenfranchised,” Schneider said.

Many Republican officials in the commonwealth, including Lancaster County Commissioners Ray D’Agostino and Josh Parsons, have argued that the state’s election code is clear that mail-in voters “shall” sign and date their ballots.

“You may think that’s dumb, but it’s in the law,” Parsons said during an October elections board meeting.

AARP Pennsylvania is advocating for an elimination of both signature and dating requirements in the state’s election rules, according to AARP spokesperson Bill Johnston-Walsh.

Sen. Jim Brewster, D-Allegheny County, announced earlier this month that he plans to introduce a bill to remove the date requirement altogether from mail-in ballots.

“Despite the millions of dollars wasted on lawyers and litigation in the wake of the 2020 election, no one has offered a viable reason why these ballots must be dated by the voter in order to be counted or why the postmark is insufficient evidence of timeliness,” Brewster wrote in a memo to colleagues.

Common mistakes

Della DiCostanzo is another voter whose ballot was rejected because of a wrong date. The 61-year-old said she is legally blind and has early onset dementia.

The Manor Township resident voted for the first time ever in the 2020 presidential election, and decided to vote again this year, she said. DiCostanzo learned her vote wasn’t counted from an automated message from the Department of State’s notification system for mail-in ballots.

“It was discouraging, I have to admit, especially when you’re kind of new at it and you have limitations,” DiCostanzo said.

The former nursing home aide wrote “Sept. 6, 2022” on the date line next to her signature, the Watchdog saw. She said she often mistakes what day of the week it is.

“I would not have a clue why I wrote September,” she said.

In previous election cycles, DiCostanzo’s vote likely would have counted, according to Jeff Greenburg, a former elections director for Mercer County in northwestern Pennsylvania. Even before the big changes to the election code in 2019, Greenburg said he and other election officials did not reject ballots for being incorrectly dated.

“I can tell you in any and all circumstances, we never set aside a ballot with an incorrect date,” said Greenburg, who is now a consultant on voting issues.

The reason for accepting ballots with wrong dates was simple: County election officials knew when they sent ballots to voters and time-stamped them when they got them back, Greenburg said. The date served no purpose in confirming the veracity of the ballot.

“Regardless, it’s clearly an error by the voter,” he said. If a voter dated the ballot with the year 2023 for the 2022 election, that error shouldn’t disqualify it, he said: “It’s clearly not October 2023, unless they can time travel.”

Other common date mistakes included writing in one’s date of birth, or being a digit off – 1922 or 2002 instead of 2022 – according to Watchdog’s analysis.

Of the rejected ballots from November, 42% were not counted because of incorrect dates.

Just two years ago, at least some of those votes likely would’ve been counted.

In a last-minute ruling before last month’s election, the state Supreme Court ordered counties to reject mail-in ballots dated earlier than Sept. 19 and absentee ballots earlier than Aug. 30. In 2020, the court ordered counties to ignore the date on ballots altogether, but just for that cycle, citing the unusual situation created by the pandemic and mail service delays.

To cure … or not

Stoltzfus and DiCostanzo said they would’ve gladly accepted a chance to “cure” their ballots, the term of art for when election officials notify mail-in voters that their ballot’s declaration was incomplete or contained another error, usually an incorrect date.

The Lancaster County board of elections, led by D’Agostino and Parsons, has directed election officials not to cure ballots.

“It gets into issues of game-playing: Are they calling some voters in and not other voters?” Parsons said at a November board of elections meeting. “And I think this is one of the things that undermines confidence in elections, when you have, certainly, different counties doing different things, but when you also have questions about who’s being called in,” Parsons said.

He also cited a portion of the election code that states information about mail-in ballots should not be released before they are counted after 8 p.m. on Election Day.

“The law has to mean something, whether we like it or not, it has to mean something,” Parsons said.

That issue also remains largely unresolved, both in the courts and the Legislature. The Department of State under the Wolf administration has encouraged counties to help voters cure ballots, but acknowledged it is optional. The election code does not address ballot curing.

Both Republican and Democratic state lawmakers have already proposed various changes to the Pennsylvania election code, but the appetite for compromise on the issue in a divided state government remains unclear.

Prior to the introduction of no-excuse vote-by-mail, at least some counties, including Mercer, contacted absentee voters to let them know they omitted a signature, and gave them a chance to correct it, Greenburg said, “but that probably varied from county to county.”

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 24 states have laws that allow voters to correct problems with signatures on mail-in ballots. Florida, Ohio, Oregon and Georgia are among the states that allow signature curing even after Election Day.

While the courts have yet to resolve the date issue once and for all, there is less debate about mail-in ballots that are missing a signature.

In the 2022 midterms, a missing signature accounted for a little more than 18% of the rejected ballots in Lancaster County.

The signature is a legitimate security measure that mirrors the requirement at polling places that voters sign a poll book to verify their identity, Greenburg said.

Despite their bad luck in the most recent election, the voters who spoke to Watchdog about their rejected ballots said it won’t stop them from voting again by mail.

Even if it happens three times, she’ll keep voting, DiCostanzo said. “If I’m still around and able, they’re not going to knock me down.”

