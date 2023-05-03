Voters guide to the 2023 primary in Lancaster County

Democratic and Republican voters are preparing to select candidates for school board directors, municipal boards and county-level offices including commissioner and clerk of courts. Also on the May 16 primary ballot are candidates for county and state courts. Winners advance to the November general election.

Thirteen of Lancaster County’s 19 magisterial district judge seats are up for election. Of those, more than half — seven — are contested in the primary.

Lancaster city voters will decide whether they want to explore a home rule charter as a means to keep the city government solvent, and they will choose candidates for a potential home rule study commission (17 people are running for nine spots).

Municipal elections occur every other year and tend to generate less enthusiasm than state and federal elections, but the last municipal election in 2021 drew 28% of registered voters in Lancaster County — about as many voters as the previous two municipal elections combined.

Enthusiasm for local politics remains high, especially at the school board level. Ten of the county’s 17 school districts feature contested primaries, and in many of those races, the fields are crowded.

