Lancaster County voters will elect candidates for dozens of municipal and judicial offices in the election on Tuesday. Those offices include school board, township supervisor, borough and city council, magisterial district judge and countywide offices such as district attorney and prothonotary.
There is also a race for the state Superior Court and a statewide referendum on whether to increase the rights of crime victims.
In the voters' guide embedded below, you'll find summaries of each of the contested races on the ballot Tuesday — those in which there are more candidates than there are positions up for election, such as the race for county judge and district attorney.
Many other races do not feature contests, and this guide does not include information on those candidates even though they will also appear on the ballot. This year's uncontested races include the one for county commissioner, in which three candidates are seeking three open seats.
Though turnout is often low in so-call "off year" municipal races, the decisions made by local office-holders have significant financial impacts. County, municipal and school officials here control annual budgets that total nearly $2 billion — money generated by property taxes and other levies.
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Click on the PDF below to view the three page voters' guide.