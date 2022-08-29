The gulf between Pennsylvania Democratic and Republican voters applying to vote by mail is currently wider for the 2022 midterm election than it was in 2020, according to state data. But observers say the disparity might not hurt the GOP’s chances in November.

When former President Donald Trump in 2020 stoked unfounded fears about the reliability of mail-in voting, more Democrats in the commonwealth had voted by mail in the general election than Republicans, by a ratio of 3 to 1, according to election data from the Pennsylvania Department of State.

Those fears seem to have crystallized among many Republicans two years later. As of Monday, 666,462 Democrats in the state have applied for mail-in ballots for the Nov. 8 general election, according to the data. Just 169,902 Republicans have applied, a 4-to-1 ratio.

In Lancaster County, the margin is a little more than 2 to 1. According to the data, 18,598 county Democrats have applied for a mail-in ballot this year, compared to 7,843 registered Republicans.

The growing disparity in 2022 suggests the attitudes Trump’s rhetoric fostered regarding mail-in voting two years ago could continue into the future, experts say, which would mark a big shift in attitudes.

Before 2020, Republicans and Democrats in states with no-excuse mail-in voting used the service at about the same rate, according to Stephen Medvic, a Franklin & Marshall College political science professor. In Florida, Medvic said, Republicans were more likely to vote by mail than Democrats.

Data from the 2020 presidential election shows Republicans across the country were less likely than Democrats to vote by mail. The dramatic shift, Medvic said, shows how party leaders hold sway over voter behavior.

“So now, I think what we know is that President Trump's rhetoric and that of other Republican leaders in 2020 had a major impact on the behavior of Republican voters, that it really drove Republicans away from mail-in ballots,” Medvic said.

But the idea that the disparity is costing Republicans elections and helping Democrats is not supported by recent research on the 2020 presidential election, Medvic said.

A 2021 study looked at turnout among voters in Indiana and Texas, where residents needed to be at least 65 years old to get a no-excuse mail-in ballot. It found that just as many 64-year-olds voted as 65-year-olds did, and that mail-in ballots did not give Democrats an edge in overall turnout, as some predicted.

Vote-by-mail education efforts do not appear to have changed much in either party. Democrats continue to push mail-in voting. Local Republican Party committees also offer information on voting by mail, despite its unpopularity within the party.

On Monday, the Republican Committee of Lancaster County provided vote-by-mail information on its website and a link to apply for a ballot. The county party’s chair, Kirk Radanovic, did not respond to a phone call seeking comment. Other Republican county committees, such as Berks and Lebanon, also offer links to mail-in ballot applications on their websites.

Tom O’Brien, chair of the Lancaster County Democratic Committee, said he thinks the larger 4-to-1 ratio for mail-in ballot applications is evidence of voter enthusiasm for the November election and outreach by Democrats.

“You're going to see an increase in registration” and an increase in vote-by-mail applications this year, O’Brien said. Fallout from the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson decision overturning Roe v. Wade, a desire for stricter gun laws and fears of losing democracy are driving voters, especially women, to register, he said.

In 2021, Democrats likely could have performed better in municipal races if the party had done a better job of educating voters about mail-in voting and the election, O’Brien said.

“I think we missed a big chance to do that (last year), and we're going to do everything we can at every level” to provide potential voters with more information on application deadlines and how to vote by mail for the general election, O’Brien said.

Concerns about the health of American elections and the country’s representative democracy could be present after the election this year, said Al Schmidt, president and CEO of the Philadelphia-based good-government group Committee of Seventy. Schmidt, a former Philadelphia Republican commissioner, and his family endured death threats and harassment when he defended the city’s 2020 election system.

Schimidt said he believes Republican rhetoric about election fraud and mail-in voting has helped the GOP increase turnout and enthusiasm for primary races, rather than hurt it. “While the embrace of this paranoid fantasy of a stolen election has helped Republicans in Republican primaries, it will likely hurt them in the general election,” he said. “Unless they lose and it provides an excuse for their loss.”