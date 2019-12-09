Note: Above is the video of the 2018 winner of the Holiday Lights Contest.

The contest, sponsored by Premier Self Storage , accepted nominations through Dec. 8.

Now it's time to vote. Voting ends Dec. 16

The winner must be available between Dec. 16 and 20 for a visit from the LancasterOnline video crew.

The winner will also receive a gift basket filled with goodies from the contest sponsor Premier Self Storage.

All entries will be added to our annual holiday lights map. To see the map, click here.

Select your favorite light display below:

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.