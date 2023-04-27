A vote finalizing Keith Miles Jr. as the next School District of Lancaster superintendent Tuesday would continue the district’s 15-year history with a person of color in the top leadership role, further solidifying a commitment to diversifying leadership for its nonwhite majority student body.

On Monday, the district reached an agreement in principle with Miles, who is currently superintendent to Bridgeton Public Schools in New Jersey. If approved, his contract will take effect July 1.

Having educators of color as role models for students of color can positively impact students’ overall academic performance, test scores, graduation rates and reduce their number of absences, according to a number of academic studies. Yet, nationally 80% of educators and administrators are white, while only 53% of public school students are people of color, according to a 2022 report by Education Week.

Bridgeton Public Schools has a similar makeup to SDL, with 75% of its population being Hispanic and 20% being Black, according to the U.S. News and World Report. SDL’s more than 10,000 student population is one of the most diverse in Lancaster County. All but 12% of the student body are people of color. SDL also surpasses other county schools in staff diversity as 11% of teachers were people of color in the 2019-20 academic year, according to the recent Lancaster County Equity Profile.

Since 1991, the district has had three people of color as superintendents: Ricardo Curry, who was the district’s first Black superintendent, Pedro Rivera, SDL’s first Hispanic superintendent, and Damaris Rau, SDL’s first Latina superintendent.