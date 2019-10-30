“With every second, we needed them.”

These are the words of Charles Adam Cressley, a Punxsutawney resident, who called 911 when his young son had an anaphylactic reaction to peanuts. But they could be applied to anyone who has ever called for help from first responders.

When Cressley called 911, his family wasn’t met by a paramedic unit, he said during a news conference last week. The paramedics were 30 minutes away, so the local fire company arrived approximately 10 minutes later -- without an Epi-Pen.

His son Anders survived.

“He’s doing great, no more peanut butter,” Cressley said.



What seems like an extreme case is becoming the norm, as the number of EMS and firefighters plummets in the state. For firefighters alone, the number of volunteers has dropped from 300,000 in the 1970s to less than 38,000 today, officials said. And 90% of Pennsylvania’s fire force depends on volunteers.

Legislative package



Majority Leader Bryan Cutler, R-Peach Bottom, said the problem persists in Lancaster County, citing a recent daytime incident in East Donegal Township, where it took 21 minutes for out-of-county and surrounding fire companies to respond to a residential gas leak, because the local fire department wasn’t fully staffed.

“Obviously, when individuals call 911, they want someone to respond,” Cutler said last week after the news conference. He said a legislative package of 16 bills is aimed at getting more volunteers to apply and become involved.

The bills, which passed in the state House this week and last week as part of “Helpers and Heroes” week in the state Capitol, incentivize becoming a first responder and provide resources to those already in the force, like lessening paperwork or adding mental health benefits. The package also includes creating the First Responder Loan Forgiveness Program for college graduates who are active members of fire and active members of EMS agencies for four years of service, up to $16,000 of loan forgiveness.

Other bills passed would allow school districts to give a tax credit to EMS or fire volunteers, create more accessible online training for first responders and exempt the Realty Transfer Tax for the surviving spouse or child of a first responder within the first five years of their death, among others.

Additional challenges

Lancaster County has some additional challenges for recruitment because of the number of Amish people who volunteer. Because many Amish men cannot drive but are involved in fire departments, additional drivers are required when a fire breaks out.



The Bareville Fire Company has not had trouble recruiting in the last few years, but does struggle during work hours to get firefighters to the scene, its chief Randy Smith said. And while there might be enough firefighters available from the Amish community, having a driver is imperative to respond.



“It’s a huge ‘thank you’ from these [businesses],” Smith said. “We have several businesses around town that allow people to leave when there is a need. Without that, our day crews would be shot.”



More than anything, local fire departments need help with bookkeeping, Smith said, whose company serves Upper Leacock and West Earl townships.

“It frees guys up to do what they joined to do,” Smith said.



George LeFevre, the Bart Township Fire Department chief, agrees. Anyone who can help fundraise or with paperwork would be a huge help to his department, which serves his township and Eden and Colerain townships, which both don’t have their own local departments.



The fire department has approximately 35 active volunteers, which is a pretty large staff, LeFevre said. But it’s still smaller than it used to be.



LeFevre supports anything “to draw firefighters in for another department, then that’s great,” although he notes some of the incentives won’t apply to some Amish members.

Both LeFevre and Smith said any mental health resources that the General Assembly could set aside would be helpful for first responders. One of the bills that’s part of the “Helpers and Heroes” legislative package would create a mental wellness and stress management program for first responders, dispatchers and coroners.

“Because of the stigma, we got to get people talking,” Smith said, noting a firefighter who died by suicide in a neighboring fire company within the last few weeks. “We see a lot of stuff and you can’t always leave it there.”