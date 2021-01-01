Traffic on a narrow lane stretching through farmland has divided neighbors in rural Mount Joy Township, where, as a result, officials have been asked to revoke a permit that allows guests to visit a local animal sanctuary.

If granted, the revocation would threaten ongoing work at Lancaster Farm Sanctuary, a nonprofit organization based on 18 acres along Milton Grove Road, the sanctuary’s executive director, Sarah Salluzzo, said.

Salluzzo said she’s hoping to “amicably resolve” issues stemming from the use of a shared driveway lane.

“It would deeply affect our operations to have our permit revoked,” Salluzzo said.

But, according to Cindi and Ed Hughes, overuse of the shared driveway has already hurt their neighboring operation, a small-scale vegetable farm and educational center called Heritage Creek Farm Camp.

“It has drastically affected the way we can use our own property, how we plan for future camps and education programs and is adversely affecting our livelihood,” Cindi Hughes said.

She estimated traffic has increased from several vehicles a day to close to 1,000 in a month since the sanctuary moved to the location in June. That traffic, she said, stems from volunteers, vendors and visitors to the sanctuary.

Details of dispute

Cindi Hughes outlined the dispute publicly in Dec. 21 alongside her Lancaster attorney, Julie Miller of the firm Russell, Krafft and Gruber, LLP. They appeared virtually at a pandemic-era township supervisors’ meeting to ask that officials revoke a permit allowing the sanctuary to use its grounds for agricultural tourism.

The request, Salluzzo said, came as a surprise to sanctuary leadership.

“We were not at the township meeting or informed prior to the meeting that the shared driveway would be discussed. … So we do not have all the facts to respond to their claims at this time,” she said.

In areas where proper zoning exists, agritourism permits can be issued, allowing outsiders to visit farm-related operations as long as owners are offering “recreation, education or active involvement in the farm operation,” township rules stipulate.

Officials determined that sanctuary operations fit those criteria, and the nonprofit was granted one of the permits shortly after its move to the property from another part of the township earlier this summer, said the township’s manager, Justin Evans.

Sanctuary’s activities

Salluzzo offered some additional insight.

“We mostly hold farm tours where we talk about our animals’ history and explain aspects of animal husbandry (how we raise and care for the animals),” she said in a recent email. “First and foremost, our agritourism events are a way to connect our mission and animals with the community. We get all sorts of visitors, including school children and private tours.”

Money raised through the tours is used to cover costs of animal care, Salluzzo said.

“It’s hard to say how many visitors we get per year yet because we’ve only been here for a few months,” she said. “We hope to hold a tour every other weekend or so … from March to October, depending on the community interest.”

Traffic is key issue

It is traffic related to activities like the tours that has peeved the sanctuary’s neighbors. That’s because the sanctuary is only accessible through the shared driveway — an easement that passes through the Heritage Creek property.

Now, the Heritage Creek couple aim to end it with their permit-revocation request, which rests on the assertion that an existing easement agreement allows use of the driveway only for access to farming operations.

“The driveway and the easement that runs through the Hughes’ property was not contemplated for agritourism activities, and those activities aren’t permitted by the easement,” Miller told supervisors in December, claiming that granting the permit was a mistake.

Salluzzo disagreed.

“We did our due diligence and talked with the township and several lawyers before purchasing this property,” she said.

Timeframe for decision unclear

Still, in Cindi Hughes’ eyes it’s a mistake that’s also hurting her quality of life and her business.

“We now have a tourist point of interest in Mount Joy Township accessing a landlocked property through our farm,” she said.

That’s especially troubling, she said, because the Heritage Creek operation hosts numerous children’s programs, and she worries about visitors’ safety. The driveway has a speed limit and stop signs but “people just drive straight through,” she said.

Supervisors have not yet made a decision about the permit-revocation request, Evans said, explaining that the issue is under review by the township solicitor.

Miller, the Hughes’ attorney, said she expects the dispute will be ongoing, possibly for months.

“I don't know that it can be solved quickly,” she said.