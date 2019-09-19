Lancaster County Prison
Buy Now

Lancaster County Prison is so full that prisoners have to be sent to other counties. The plan is to get the population down to a maximum of 1,050 inmates.

 Hertzler

Normal visitation resumed at the Lancaster County Prison this week, following last week’s shutdown to search the entire facility for contraband, Deputy Warden of Operations Robert Wolfe said Thursday.

He said that contraband was found during the search, and Warden Cheryl Steberger, who was out this week, would provide an accounting at October’s Prison Board meeting.

Sign up for our newsletter

Last week visitation was suspended to conduct a full sweep of the facility for contraband, checking all cells and common areas. A full search of this nature hasn't been done in 25 years, Steberger said.

At the time, she said staff had already found contraband including pens, tattooing equipment and an unknown substance which they plan to test.