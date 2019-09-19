Normal visitation resumed at the Lancaster County Prison this week, following last week’s shutdown to search the entire facility for contraband, Deputy Warden of Operations Robert Wolfe said Thursday.
He said that contraband was found during the search, and Warden Cheryl Steberger, who was out this week, would provide an accounting at October’s Prison Board meeting.
Last week visitation was suspended to conduct a full sweep of the facility for contraband, checking all cells and common areas. A full search of this nature hasn't been done in 25 years, Steberger said.
At the time, she said staff had already found contraband including pens, tattooing equipment and an unknown substance which they plan to test.