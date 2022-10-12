Lancaster County commissioners Wednesday approved their latest grant to a local nonprofit using federal recovery money from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

The $100,000 grant to Lancaster-based VisionCorps will help fund a $1 million project to build a “teaching lab” for the blind and visually impaired.

At the commissioners meeting Wednesday, VisionCorps executive Megan Sofilka Tomsheck estimated the number of blind or visually impaired people in Lancaster County at about 10,000, given they make up about 2% of the general population.

“We serve thousands, and this will make it much easier and efficient for us to make them ready for the workforce with respect to technology, as well as personal independence,” Sofilka Tomsheck said.

In its application for the grant, VisionCorps said it hopes to build the lab at its headquarters in the 200 block of North Queen Street over a three-month period starting in November.

“Devices like video magnifiers, screen readers and optical character recognition devices require training and practice,” the nonprofit’s application said. “With this technology and a space to teach, VisionCorps clients are able to have better jobs, access important information and live independently.”

The nonprofit is the latest organization to secure ARPA money from the county, which was allocated $106 million in federal funds for recovery efforts after the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, commissioners agreed to reject other applications from Lancaster Public Library, the local nonprofit ASSETS and Ephrata Area Social Services.

The funding requests from ASSETS and Ephrata Area Social Services would cover operational expenses, either equipment or staff, which commissioners characterized as one-time injections of money that would not guarantee those programs continue into the future. And commissioners said they already fund the library in other ways.

VisionCorps’ teaching lab project is a good example of the types of projects commissioners are looking to fund with ARPA money, Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said.

“This is one where a smaller grant award can go a long way and make a big difference,” Commissioner Josh Parsons said.

The applications were part of the latest round of grant requests commissioners have reviewed this year. Commissioners had set a grant application deadline of Aug. 31 and received 99 requests for funding.

Commissioners have not said how much ARPA money they plan to provide to organizations outside county government, but said they will first review applications already submitted to the county before opening up the process again for more potential grants.