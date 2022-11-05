Lancaster city’s nonprofit for the blind or vision impaired is selling $6 large-print 2023 calendars.

The cost of the 21 ½ by 17-inch VisionCorps calendar covers printing, design and administrative costs, said spokesperson Carol Gifford. Shipping and handling is an additional cost to customers.

“Our large print calendar is produced as a service to our clients and the vision impaired community,” Gifford said in an email Friday. “We make a small profit on it and that money is directed back into client rehabilitation services – but our goal is not to use the calendar to raise money.”

The front cover has color pictures while the inside calendar pages are in black and white for contrast with large, bold print to make it easier to see.

“Many people who have low vision appreciate these calendars and use them to keep track of their activities,” Dennis Steiner, president and CEO of VisionCorps said in a news release.

Not only does it help low-vision individuals better keep track of their appointments, but the calendars serve as an outreach to raise awareness to the services VisonCorps provides. Most calendars are sold in-state but orders come in from all over the country, Gifford said.

VisionCorps is a nonprofit that provides the tools and training, including employment, to assist the blind and vision-impaired in attaining independence.

For more information on how to order a 2023 large-print calendar, contact VisionCorps Development Coordinator Linda Conyers at lconyers@visioncorps.net or call (717) 205-4116. Calendars will be sent out in the mail.