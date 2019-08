VisionCorps is inviting the public to its Low Vision Expo between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14.

The free event, held at Church of the Apostles UCC, 1850 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, Pennsylvania 17603, will include exhibitors from organizations serving the community and vendors demonstrating low vision products.

Registration is not required, and more information is available here or by calling Mary Lou Kubicki at 717-205-4141.