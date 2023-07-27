The 3-mile stretch of the Conestoga River between the Conestoga Drive and the Betz Road access point and Reigart’s Landing in Lancaster County Central Park contains two Class 1 rapids – but that didn’t phase 9-year-old Chase Musser, who graduated to solo paddling during this year’s Kids Are OuttaSight! (KAOS) adventure weekend kayaking trips for youth who are blind and visually impaired and their families.

Saturday’s KAOS paddle was a family affair for Chase – his mother, brother, aunt and cousin joined him on the river. Jennifer Musser, Chase’s 47-year-old mother, lives in Lititz. She said Chase’s VisionCorps instructors encouraged her to bring him on the river as a toddler, when the family was first trying to figure out how to navigate Chase’s blindness.

VisionCorps is a statewide nonprofit that has a facility in downtown Lancaster. It provides rehabilitative and educational services for individuals who are blind or visually impaired.

Now Chase isn’t a 2-year-old along for the ride -- he’s a 9-year-old who successfully navigated the Conestoga on both Thursday and Saturday in his own boat.

“He’s come a long way,” Jennifer Musser said.

Both Jennifer and Chase’s 45-year-old aunt, Erika Weaver, said Saturday’s trip had built their confidence for running that stretch of river by themselves with their families. Weaver, who lives in Pittsburgh, brought along Chase’s cousin Eleanor, who turns 5 in August, for Eleanor’s first river trip.

“We had a great time,” Weaver said.

Connecting kids and veterans

Since 2017, KAOS has worked to connect youth who are blind or visually impaired and their families with military veterans from Team River Runner. Together, the organizations aim to build community and bring the mental health benefits of paddling to veterans seeking new service opportunities and families looking to stretch the horizons of what independence means for youth who are blind or visually impaired.

Bill Butler, the 56-year-old secretary of the Susquehanna Valley Team River Runner chapter, said the group brings together a wide range of individuals, including veterans who have no disabilities and those who have significant disabilities.

Families are intentionally included in Team River Runner, so Butler said the Susquehanna Valley members range from ages 7 to 80. He estimated the group has about 110 active members.

All those people show up to give back, find common ground, and get on the water. Butler said kayaking offers a kind of flow state meditation and connection to nature that benefits veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

“Team River Runner has nothing to do with kayaking,” Butler said. “The kayak is just a tool we use.”

The KAOS adventure weekend brought in Team River Runner volunteers from across the country (both groups now have a national presence), with some participating in the week’s Out of Sight Guide Leadership Program that trains veterans to become kayaking guides and others showing up on the closing weekend to provide extra support to the KAOS families.

Building new skills

Taleah Williams, an 18-year-old who works at VisionCorps in York, also took her first kayaking trip during this year’s KAOS adventure weekend.

VisionCorps provides employment opportunities, including Williams’ manufacturing job. She works the line producing products, such as urinal screens and adaptive text tools, that help people who are blind and visually impaired better navigate their world.

The 2023 West York High School graduate was born with albinism, which means she’s always had to navigate light sensitivity, eye muscle imbalances, and difficulty with distance vision. Saturday’s trip was Williams’ first time in a kayak.

Fellow 18-year-old York High School graduate Amara Weaver, who learned kayaking as a kid, came along for two nights of camping and a river trip that she said helped her learn much more about how Williams sees the world.

“As somebody who doesn’t have any vision problems, it’s nice to know more,” said Amara Weaver (who is not related to Erika Weaver).

During the KAOS adventure weekend, Williams and Weaver were paired with Marine veteran Joey Martinez from San Marcos, Texas. Martinez was seriously injured in 2006 when an improvised explosive device went off while he was serving in Iraq. His right eye now has no lens, and his pupil stays dilated like a keyhole, so he understands Williams’ struggles with light sensitivity. He has limited vision out of his left eye, making it impossible to see Williams and Weaver clearly when seated across a picnic table.

Martinez’s journey from a 24-year-old wounded veteran to a 41-year-old Team River Runner guide included more than just kayaking. He’s been a medalist in the adaptive division of freestyle snowboarding nationals. He will proudly tell you he once punched a shark.

Even with all that adrenaline-soaked adventure experience, Martinez said being a guide to two teenagers preparing for a river trip felt like a daunting challenge.

But Williams said Martinez and the rest of the Team River Runner crew provided her all the support she needed.

“I was very scared,” Williams said, describing some early hiccups on the river. “But once I got my direction I was pretty good.”

Now Williams says she’s confident she can handle a kayak. And she’s not afraid to have some fun on the water.

“I like playing bumper boats,” Williams said.