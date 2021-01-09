NAACP Lancaster and The Cultured Professional (TCP) is sponsoring a virtual town hall on Tuesday, Jan. 12, to help get vital information about the COVID-19 pandemic to marginalized groups in Lancaster County.

The town hall starts at 6 p.m. and will have two doctors from Lancaster General Health leading the conversation about disease mitigation, good decision-making and best practices in dealing with the coronavirus, according to a press release.

Marquis Lupton, the CEO and co-founder of TCP, a multi-media digital platform designed for marginalized groups in central Pennsylvania, will be moderating the discussion.

The panelists are Dr. Jeffrey Martin, who chairs the LG Health department of family and community medicine, and Dr. Cherise Hamblin, a practicing obstetrician and gynecologist with LH Health’s family and maternity medicine practice. Hamblin is also a founder of “Patients R Waiting,” which is an organization that is “committed to increasing the pipeline of minority clinicians and supporting them in their work,” according to the press release.

The town hall is part of “#COVID19CRISIS,” a series helping marginalized groups in the county to hear directly from health experts in Lancaster County.

To register for the town hall, visit bit.ly/3nvf5s2 or call 717-723-8882 for more information.

