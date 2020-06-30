A Lancaster County nonprofit has teamed up with several local and national organizations to bring virtual summer school to students who experienced learning loss during the monthslong coronavirus shutdown.

The group, Lancaster Partnership for Learning Equity, will provide live remote instruction by certified teachers to 600 students in prekindergarten through eighth grade, as well as internet and devices for those who need it.

The program will run from July 13 through Aug. 7.

“This is an amazing opportunity to help 600 children in Lancaster County prepare for the (2020-21) school year,” said Olivia Walters, foundation outreach coordinator for The Steinman Foundation, which is leading the initiative.

Summer learning loss, known as the summer slide, is typical, particularly for students from low-income households. But preventing that is more critical this year, officials say, because of the potential learning loss that occurred through the final three and a half months of the 2019-20 school year, when schools shifted to remote instruction because of the coronavirus.

BellXcel, a nationally recognized nonprofit specializing in evidence-based, teacher-led curriculum, will cover the cost for each student who participates in the program through a grant to the United Way of Lancaster County.

Twenty-seven area teachers have been recruited to teach live sessions, Walter said.

Devices will be made available to eligible families thanks to funding from The Steinman Foundation, the United Way and the Lancaster NAACP. Students who attend at least 80% of the programming may keep their devices.

The Steinman Foundation will also extend through the summer an initiative it coordinated alongside Comcast, the Lancaster STEM Alliance and local schools to help low-income families to access free internet through Comcast’s Internet Essentials program.

Between March 13 and May 27, more than 850 families participated.

“The quality of these instructional materials is really outstanding,” said Kevin Ressler, president and CEO of United Way. “The ability to supplement them with internet access and computer hardware for low-income families is a big step toward fostering learning equity in our community.”

The Steinman Foundation is a local, independent family foundation funded by companies that make up Steinman Communications. Those companies include LNP Media Group.