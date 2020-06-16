A weekly meeting called Virtual Family Council has been set up for families of residents in Pennsylvania nursing homes.

It's an offshoot of the state's Office of Long-Term Care Ombudsman, which "works to resolve complaints and issues on behalf of individuals residing in long-term care settings, such as nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and personal care homes."

The state Department of Aging said volunteers supporting the office launched the meetings, which offer "a chance to virtually connect with a local ombudsman and other experts to ask questions and discuss protocols, rights and procedures for their loved ones in long-term care facilities."

"Anyone can participate and ask questions, share concerns, or just listen to learn and gather information," it said. "The meetings will not address specific issues regarding a resident or a facility."

Anyone who would like to attend should email jarotz@pa.gov and put 'Virtual Family Council' in the subject line to receive meeting link and instructions.

The department also reported partnering with AARP Pennsylvania to give 49 homes phones and tablets to help residents increase contact with their family and friends as they remain under visitation bans because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Lancaster County, the department said Elizabethtown Healthcare and Rehab Center and Rose City Nursing and Rehab each received one phone.

"We understand the frustration and heartbreak families are facing, and we want to ensure they are aware of how their loved ones are doing and that they are safe," said Margaret Barajas, state long-term care ombudsman. "This partnership with AARP is a great opportunity to get communication devices into long-term care facilities to give families and their loved ones some peace of mind."