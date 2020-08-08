What Make-A-Wish is describing as a virtual truck convoy will be held Sunday, Aug. 16, with supporters encouraged to participate in a variety of online activities.

Organizers said a "modified, small truck convoy with the Top 30 Drivers and key sponsors" is not open to the public and will leave from Manheim Pennsylvania Auto Auction at 1:30 p.m.

Make-A-Wish plans to broadcast live and have additional video programming on its Facebook page for fans to watch at home from 11 a.m. until about 2 p.m. that day.

It's also planning online events that will happen earlier, including bingo at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, and 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, and a scavenger hunt at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12. People who want to participate in those should RSVP by emailing convoy@philadesv.wish.org.

Additionally, an online auction will start Aug. 9; an online store has convoy merchandise; and chicken barbecue is available for preorder while supplies last, to be picked up contactless on Aug. 16 at Park City Mall's BonTon parking lot between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Make-A-Wish is also accepting donations at wishconvoy.org. The convoy fundraiser typically supports more than 75% of the wishes granted in Susquehanna Valley each year, it said, and nearly 500 local children with critical illnesses are waiting for their wishes to come true.

“Our convoy planning committee and volunteers have been working hard to make this virtual convoy an amazing event for our community, our supporters and especially our Wish Families,” said Terry Finch, co-chair of the convoy committee.