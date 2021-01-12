The Pennsylvania Farm Show is in full swing now, with 33 activities and panels on the schedule for Tuesday.
The Farm Show will begin at 7 a.m. with the singing of the National Anthem, sung by Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski of Luzerne County. The jam-packed day of events will run until 8 p.m., as it closes with a panel discussion on how agriculture education is molding the future of the business.
The full schedule for Tuesday's events can be found here.
Here are five of the most interesting panels and events to check out during today's edition of the Pa. Farm Show.
8:30 a.m.: 4-H Demonstration: Archery
Led by Sydney Brown, Pennsylvania 4-H State Council Vice President of Internal Affairs, this demonstration will showcase how to properly use archery equipment. Brown will walk through the nine steps to shooting a bow effectively and review archery safety procedures.
One of the Bollinger family's calves that was born last year during the Pennsylvania Farm Show's Calving Corner is seen at Meadow Spring Farm, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. The Calving Corner will be live-streamed from the Lititz farm on Tuesday, Jan. 12.
There's 400 milking cows on the Bollinger family's Meadow Spring Farm in Lititz, seen here on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. The Lititz farm will live-stream the Calving Corner for the Pennsylvania State Farm Show on Tuesday, Jan. 12.
One of the Bollinger family's calves that was born last year during the Pennsylvania Farm Show's Calving Corner is seen at Meadow Spring Farm, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. The Calving Corner will be live-streamed from the Lititz farm on Tuesday, Jan. 12.
Seth Bollinger, who will be live-streaming The Calving Corner from his family's Lititz farm, reaches out to pet a calf, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. The Calving Corner will be live-streamed on Tuesday, Jan. 12.
Seth Bollinger, left, and his father, Andy Bollinger, pose for a portrait with their dog, Sophie, at their family farm in Lititz. The Bollingers will be live-streaming the Calving Corner on Tuesday, Jan. 12, for the Pennsylvania State Farm Show.
Take a look around the Lancaster County farm hosting the Pennsylvania Farm Show's virtual Calving Corner [photos]
The Pennsylvania Farm Show's virtual Calving Corner is one of the show's most prominent events.
Here's a peak inside Meadow Spring Farm, the home for this year's virtual Calving Corner.
1 of 16
A curious calf looks at the camera at the Bollinger's Meadow Spring Farm in Lititz, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Andy Bollinger said he's expecting about 50 calves to be born on his farm in the next month.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
Cows feed at Meadow Spring Farm in Lititz, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2020. The Lancaster County farm will be live-streaming the Calving Corner Tuesday, Jan. 12, for the Pennsylvania State Farm Show.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
One of the Bollinger family's calves that was born last year during the Pennsylvania Farm Show's Calving Corner is seen at Meadow Spring Farm, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. The Calving Corner will be live-streamed from the Lititz farm on Tuesday, Jan. 12.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
There's 400 milking cows on the Bollinger family's Meadow Spring Farm in Lititz, seen here on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. The Lititz farm will live-stream the Calving Corner for the Pennsylvania State Farm Show on Tuesday, Jan. 12.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
One of the Bollinger family's calves that was born last year during the Pennsylvania Farm Show's Calving Corner is seen at Meadow Spring Farm, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. The Calving Corner will be live-streamed from the Lititz farm on Tuesday, Jan. 12.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
A calf is seen at the Bollinger's Meadow Spring Farm in Lititz, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. The Calving Corner will be live-streamed on Tuesday, Jan. 12.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
A curious calf looks at the camera at the Bollinger's Meadow Spring Farm in Lititz, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Andy Bollinger said he's expecting about 50 calves to be born on his farm in the next month.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
A curious calf looks at the camera at the Bollinger's Meadow Spring Farm in Lititz, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Andy Bollinger said he's expecting about 50 calves to be born on his farm in the next month.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
A curious calf looks at the camera at the Bollinger's Meadow Spring Farm in Lititz, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Andy Bollinger said he's expecting about 50 calves to be born on his farm in the next month.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
Seth Bollinger, who will be live-streaming The Calving Corner from his family's Lititz farm, reaches out to pet a calf, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. The Calving Corner will be live-streamed on Tuesday, Jan. 12.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
A curious calf looks at the camera at the Bollinger's Meadow Spring Farm in Lititz, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Andy Bollinger said he's expecting about 50 calves to be born on his farm in the next month.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
Calves are seen at Meadow Spring Farm in Lititz, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Andy Bollinger said he's expecting about 50 calves to be born on his farm in the next month.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
Calves are seen at Meadow Spring Farm in Lititz, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Andy Bollinger said he's expecting about 50 calves to be born on his farm in the next month.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
The pen where Meadow Spring Farm, in Lititz, will live stream The Calving Corner on Tuesday, Jan. 12.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
The pen where Meadow Spring Farm, in Lititz, will live stream The Calving Corner on Tuesday, Jan. 12.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
Seth Bollinger, left, and his father, Andy Bollinger, pose for a portrait with their dog, Sophie, at their family farm in Lititz. The Bollingers will be live-streaming the Calving Corner on Tuesday, Jan. 12, for the Pennsylvania State Farm Show.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
12 p.m.: Kitchen Kids: Flatbread Mushroom Pizza
Make sure you have your apron and cooking supplies for this demonstration. This lesson will showcase how to make your own flatbread mushroom pizza. Although the demonstration is tailored towards kids, anyone is welcomed to join in on the cooking fun.
For over 90 years, the Philips family has focused on innovation and quality to provide consumers with the best tasting mushrooms possible. This virtual tour will take you through Philips Mushroom Farm in Kennett Square, the Mushroom Capital of the World.