The Pennsylvania Farm Show is in full swing now, with 33 activities and panels on the schedule for Tuesday.

The Farm Show will begin at 7 a.m. with the singing of the National Anthem, sung by Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski of Luzerne County. The jam-packed day of events will run until 8 p.m., as it closes with a panel discussion on how agriculture education is molding the future of the business.

The full schedule for Tuesday's events can be found here.

A large portion of Tuesday's virtual festivities will be accessible on the Farm Show's Facebook page and on the Pennsylvania Cable Network. Some events will be streamed on YouTube as well, and others will require a pre-registration.

Here are five of the most interesting panels and events to check out during today's edition of the Pa. Farm Show.

8:30 a.m.: 4-H Demonstration: Archery

Led by Sydney Brown, Pennsylvania 4-H State Council Vice President of Internal Affairs, this demonstration will showcase how to properly use archery equipment. Brown will walk through the nine steps to shooting a bow effectively and review archery safety procedures.

This demonstration will be available on the Farm Show's Facebook page and on the Pennsylvania Cable Network.

10 a.m.: Virtual Calving Corner Kick-Off

The Calving Corner, held at Meadow Spring Farm, will stream live births of calves throughout the day. The farm cares for over 475 cows and encompasses 700 acres of land

To stream this year's Calving Corner, tune in on their YouTube channel.

12 p.m.: Kitchen Kids: Flatbread Mushroom Pizza

Make sure you have your apron and cooking supplies for this demonstration. This lesson will showcase how to make your own flatbread mushroom pizza. Although the demonstration is tailored towards kids, anyone is welcomed to join in on the cooking fun.

The lesson can be found on the Farm Show's Facebook page and on the Pennsylvania Cable Network.

2 p.m.: From Cow to Cup: The Journey of Milk

Ever wonder how milk gets from the cow to the super market? This panel will show you just that.

This demonstration will be streamed on the Calving Corner YouTube channel.

3 p.m.: Farm Tour: Philips Mushrooms, Kennett Square

For over 90 years, the Philips family has focused on innovation and quality to provide consumers with the best tasting mushrooms possible. This virtual tour will take you through Philips Mushroom Farm in Kennett Square, the Mushroom Capital of the World.

This virtual tour can be found on the Farm Show's Facebook page and on the Pennsylvania Cable Network.