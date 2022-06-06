A Virginia man is facing charges after police say he forced his way into a 72-year-old woman's home and assaulted her.

Daniel Lorenzo Crews, 41, is charged with burglary, aggravated assault, DUI and terroristic threats, according to a news release from West Lampeter Township police.

Officers responded to the woman's residence in the 2800 block of Willow Street at approximately 5:21 a.m. Monday. The woman told police that Crews reportedly entered her home through an unlocked window. Once he was inside, Crews forced the woman to the ground and repeatedly pushed her head on the floor police said.

A neighbor overheard the commotion and intervened, police said. Crews was last seen leaving the area driving north on Willow Street Pike in a black Acura sedan.

The neighbor saw the sedan in the parking lot of a Turkey Hill in the 800 block of Village Road, and officers arrested Crews at that location, police said.

Crews is in Lancaster County Prison on $500,000 cash bail, according to the release. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before District Judge William E. Benner Jr. on June 17.