Amanda Brown recalled her son Luis Sanchez as a jokester and good father at a vigil Monday evening outside the restaurant where he was shot to death about 17 hours earlier.

Mourners gathered — eventually numbering about 50 — outside the Prince of Subs on South Prince Street, where they hugged and cried and arranged prayer candles to spell Sanchez’s childhood nickname, “Stinks.”

At 6 p.m., mourners released about a dozen blue and white balloons in Sanchez’s memory, shouting “We love you” as they did so.

Sanchez was one of two people shot at the restaurant early Monday.

Officers who responded to the shooting at 1:11 a.m. found Sanchez, 29, and another person with gunshot wounds. EMS crews took both people to a local hospital. The other person, who police did not identify, was treated and released.

The restaurant is at South Prince and West Farnum streets, about two blocks southwest of Penn Square.

Brown said Sanchez was enjoying himself when someone shot him in the face, chest and leg in the restaurant’s vestibule.

Kiki Mercado, standing alongside Brown at the vigil, said it was an ambush.

“He was ambushed. He was caught off guard and he was ambushed. Somebody wanted to take his life today,” Mercado said.

Mercado and Brown could not say why that might be.

“He didn’t have an argument or anything with anybody. He just was enjoying himself at the bar,” Brown said.

As of late afternoon, Lancaster city police had no one in custody and were continuing to investigate.

Kierstin Jones, 30, of Lancaster, is the mother of two of Sanchez’s children, Luis, 13, and Jayce, 5. Though Jones and Sanchez had split up — he was expecting a child with another woman — Jones said he was a great father. She also asked the public to respect their children while they mourn.

“I know it’s easy to get caught up in social media and things like that, but when you’re sharing that video of Luis on the floor, you’re sharing a video of my kids’ father on the floor. And I don’t want it should be the last memory that my kids get, because he was a very good father,” Jones said of a video circulating on social media from after the shooting.

Early on in the vigil, which lasted about an hour, Sanchez’s aunt, Tammy Moore, issued a warning.

“We don’t know who did this to my nephew, but we’re going to find out. And I’m going to tell you like this: We don’t bother nobody, but you done opened up a can of worms. Either we gonna get you or someone else is going to get you,” she said.

She later said the family had ears everywhere and that the streets were talking, urging whoever was responsible to turn themselves in.

Carmen Morales, pastor at Kingdom City Church, prayed for peace.

“We ask you right now, God, no matter what went down, God, that your hand will be on this at the end of the day, God. That your glory will rise up at the end of the day, God. The enemy can’t keep doing this to us, God, taking us out one by one,” Morales said.

Police ask that anyone with information to contact Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301.

Sanchez’s death is the second homicide in the city this year, according to LNP | LancasterOnline archives.

Damian Santiago, 19, of Lancaster, was shot March 14 at the A-Plus Sunoco gas station at South Prince and West Orange streets.

Carlos Almanzar-Torres, 22, of Lancaster, is charged with homicide and two counts of reckless endangerment in Santiago’s death. He told police he felt threatened by Santiago, according to police. His case hasn’t been scheduled for trial and he remains in Lancaster County Prison without bail.