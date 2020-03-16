Our reporters went out Monday to see the effect of the coronavirus pandemic in Lancaster County.

There are no cases reported in the county as of Monday afternoon.

Another view from Lancaster Amtrak, this time from the tracks. pic.twitter.com/aQgin7sjCJ — Junior González (@LNPjunior) March 16, 2020

Starbucks on North Queen Street has upended its furniture and blocked entrances to restrooms the company has transitioned to “grab-and-go” stores amid coronavirus fears. @LancasterOnline pic.twitter.com/al1xZM1tBt — Junior González (@LNPjunior) March 16, 2020

The Red Rose Transit Authority station on North Queen Street is similarly vacant. pic.twitter.com/a26X27xUuu — Junior González (@LNPjunior) March 16, 2020

I’m at Amtrak’s Lancaster location and compared with any other weekday measure, it’s practically empty. pic.twitter.com/9mrAH5CsHZ — Junior González (@LNPjunior) March 16, 2020

Tables at the Barnes & Noble, Fruitville Pike, have all been spread 6’ apart - causing the cafe area to extend into other sections of the bookstore. The retailer has also reduced their hours to close two hours earlier, 7 pm, every night. pic.twitter.com/g8QaUZ01LD — Hurubie Meko (@HurubieLNP) March 16, 2020

Panera Bread, Fruitville Pike, has less than 10 patrons eating inside at 11:45 a.m., lunch time. One employee helped a customer carry out a large to-go bag of food to her car. The store has not reduced operating hours, but this sign is posted on the door: pic.twitter.com/KZ3FKaXcom — Hurubie Meko (@HurubieLNP) March 16, 2020

A sign reading “CLOSED” is posted on the doors of @MTPubLib. According to the electronic sign, the library will remain closed until April 1st. All programs are also cancelled.Book returns will resume when the library opens, late fees will be waived. pic.twitter.com/68ane1pAmZ — Hurubie Meko (@HurubieLNP) March 16, 2020

Park City Mall, in Lancaster, has been open for half an hour and not one child is in the play area. About a dozen people are eating in the food court and the arcade has a handful of people inside. pic.twitter.com/vPRTrbVXRO — Hurubie Meko (@HurubieLNP) March 16, 2020

Bath & Body Works in Park City Mall is down to one small table of hand sanitizer left. They’re currently 5 for $8. Less than a week ago, they were the only green dot in a sea of red ones that marked stores that had a supply of hand sanitizers on their shelves. pic.twitter.com/P2m9HGnWvD — Hurubie Meko (@HurubieLNP) March 16, 2020

Lunchtime at Lyndon Diner where there were only a trickle of customers. pic.twitter.com/4pT4n68NxY — Chad Umble (@ChadUmbleLNP) March 16, 2020

Some restaurants going to take-out only or closing in Lancaster.Pressroom is closed for two weeks.Dining rooms closed at Passenger Coffee and Prince Street Cafe: Takeout or pickup only. pic.twitter.com/b00z8IpfZ4 — Chad Umble (@ChadUmbleLNP) March 16, 2020

