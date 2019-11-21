A Lancaster teen who police say shot a 25-year-old man in the back in October, killing him, will face homicide and related charges in Lancaster County Court.

Rahmir Hopkins, of the 1100 block of St. Joseph Street, spent his 15th birthday behind bars.

He is charged with homicide in the Oct. 9 shooting that killed 25-year-old Luis A. Perez at South Lime and Juniata streets. Video footage and testimony were heard at his preliminary hearing on Wednesday, November 20, at District Judge Jodie Richardson's office.

Hopkins, who was 14 at the time, turned 15 on October 30.

Two people were kicking Perez, who was trying to get up off the ground, when Hopkins shot him in the back with a .45-caliber handgun, the district attorney's office said of the testimony heard during the hourlong preliminary hearing.

Video footage showed Hopkins and two other men in a confrontation with Perez and showed Perez falling into the street, but the two cameras at two corner stores did not record the shooting, the district attorney's office said.

During some of the footage, Hopkins can be seen buying a bottle of red juice at one store. Later, he is seen at the scene of the shooting with the bottle of red juice, the district attorney's office said.

First Assistant District Attorney Travis Anderson called three detectives to outline evidence in the case. City Detective Eric McCrady said he recognized Hopkins in the video footage because he had recently questioned him about a separate homicide case, the DA's office said.

Hopkins' formal arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 13.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Related coverage: