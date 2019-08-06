A ride-share driver's dash-cam video captured his gun-point robbery in Lancaster city Friday night and helped police identify the man who tried to steal money from him.

The driver, who didn't want to be identified, is sharing the video in hopes it may teach other drivers how to respond if they find themselves in a similar situation.

The video contains explicit language. Click here to watch.

"Once I saw the gun, I knew how lucky I was afterward," he said, when he watched what he’d been through a short time later at the Lancaster police station. "Not just one, but two" guns.

“I’ve had belligerent drunks. That’s nothing new. But this is ...” he said, his voice going silent.

He has children. How could he get out of the situation alive, he thought to himself as the robbery unfolded – taking about two minutes.

The driver believes the whole thing was a set-up from the beginning, noting the ride was canceled as soon as he drove off.

The video shows the driver asking a man at his window if he is his passenger. The man says he isn't.

The driver drives up the street a bit and stops. Then, a different man gets in the back seat. The driver asks him if he is the would-be passenger's name.

That man says he is, and the driver starts to drive away.

The passenger then says he's "playing" to which the driver, using a profanity, asks him to get out of the car.

"He got really frustrated with me," the driver said in an interview Monday.

The man, cursing repeatedly, tells the driver to watch how he's talking.

The driver said he tried to deescalate the situation. He told the man he had no problem with him and was only trying to do his job.

During their exchange, the man who had been at the driver's side window reappears and puts a handgun to the driver's head.

"Dude!" the driver exclaims.

"As soon as the gun was off of my head, I heard the other kid (in the back seat) pull the slide back" on his handgun, the driver said.

Until then, the driver didn't know he had a gun, he said.

The man outside then punches the driver in the left side of his head. As this happens, the man in the back punches the driver in the back of his head and demands money.

"Everything you (expletive) got or I'll blow your (expletive) brains out," he said.

At the same time, the man outside hits the driver again and tells him to get out of the area.

"At that point, I knew I had to say '(Expletive) it,' and go," the driver said in the interview.

He hit the gas — with the man still in the backseat — and drove about 20 feet then hit the brakes, while demanding the man get out of his car.

The man points the gun toward the driver's head and gets out of the car and the driver drives off.

The driver went to the police station and an officer downloaded the dash-cam footage.

The robber was identified as Michael Baker, 18, of Manheim Township. The gun was reported stolen from Manheim Township.

Baker was arrested about four hours later when police were called to Columbia Avenue and Ruby Street for a domestic dispute where a man pulled out a gun. Police identified him as the man who was in the backseat during the robbery, thanks to interior camera footage in the vehicle, police said.

The driver, who has been driving since late last fall, said he made some mistakes he won't make again.

He won't ask a person if they are his passenger by name, but rather let that person tell him who they are. And he won't have his window down.

And he'd like ride-share companies to provide dash-cams to their drivers, who are independent contractors.

He bought his for $150 and said it was worth it. But the companies could probably get the cameras in bulk, cheaper, he said.

