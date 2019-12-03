The Pennsylvania Game Commission said it is investigating after a video showed two boys, reportedly from Brookville in Jefferson County, torturing a deer. The video has since been taken down.
In the 30-second video, one of the boys is seen kicking the wounded white-tailed buck and laughing at the camera.
The video also showed the boys stepping on the deer's head, legs and ripping off one of its antlers while the deer was still alive and moving.
"The conduct portrayed in the video is reprehensible and potentially a violation of the law," the Pennsylvania Game Commission said in a Facebook post.
State Game Wardens are investigating the video, the game commission said, and ask that anyone with information call them at 1-888-PGC-8001, or call the Northwest region dispatch office at 814-432-3187.