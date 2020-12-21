A dog and a horse were rescued from a blazed that destroyed a Warwick Township barn and stable Saturday night.

On Monday, Lititz Fire Company No. 1 shared a video of the dog rescue. In a video shared on the fire company’s Facebook firefighter, the flames can be seen pouring out of the upper floors of the barn as firefighter Ryan Balmer breaks out a window on the first floor to get to the dog, Sadie.

Balmer is inside for about 20 seconds before he emerges with the dog who briefly runs toward an overhead door on the barn before scampering through the snow toward people waiting nearby, including Maggie DiCostanzo, a passerby who called 911 and then recorded the rescue of the black lab.

At the end of the nearly 2-minute video, Sadie is sitting in the snow next to DiCostanzo. The dog’s eyes are red, but she otherwise appears fine.

“We’re thankful for the quick actions of Firefighter Ryan Balmer on that day to save the life of Sadie!” the fire company said.