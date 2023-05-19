Video footage from a neighbor near the scene of a shooting in Lancaster city Thursday afternoon shows the driver of a red, four-door sedan getting out and opening fire on a minivan after the car swerved in front of the van to slow it down.

Video from a building in the 200 block of New Dorwart street shows the car swerving left and right in front of a gold van headed southeast on New Dorwart Street toward the intersection of Saint Joseph Street at 3:55 p.m. After swerving in front of the van multiple times, the driver of the car steps out, pulls a handgun from their waistband and fires at least four bullets into the driver side of the van.

The van begins backing up the one-way street, unable to swerve around the car, while the gunman, of slender build and wearing a black hoodie and sweatpants, begins running east on New Dorwart. At one point, the handgun falls from the gunman’s pants, but they pick it up and keep running before meeting back up with the red car, now driven by a passenger who was in the car. The car turns north on what appears to be either Poplar or South Arch Street.

The driver of the van, who is believed to be in his 50s, traveled to a hospital. According to city police Chief Richard Mendez, the man did not have life-threatening injuries.

Multiple witnesses appear on the video footage, including a girl with a backpack running from the scene. City police are investigating and do not yet have anyone in custody.

The crime scene Thursday had many yellow evidence markers on the road. Another resident in the neighborhood said two parked cars had been struck by bullets as well.

City Detective Karson Arnold left a business card in the door of a residence on West Vine Street. Arnold could not be reached immediately for comment. Police ask anyone with information to call 717-735-3301.