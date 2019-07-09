A video posted on YouTube shows a man being arrested while firefighters work on a fire that he is accused of starting on July 4.
Edwin Michael Schabach-Rivera, 33, of Quarryville was charged with arson after police said he lit his ex-girlfriend's house on fire and then watched it burn while drinking a beer, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
At about 2:21 in the video, Schabach-Rivera is seen resisting arrest from a state trooper and spilling his beer in the bed of his truck, as the camera pans back to the fire.
Schabach-Rivera was also charged with burglary, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, resisting arrest and public drunkenness.
Rainman14 posts videos on YouTube of firefighters from Lancaster County and beyond responding to fires.