A video posted on YouTube shows a man being arrested while firefighters work on a fire that he is accused of starting on July 4.

Edwin Michael Schabach-Rivera, 33, of Quarryville was charged with arson after police said he lit his ex-girlfriend's house on fire and then watched it burn while drinking a beer, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

At about 2:21 in the video, Schabach-Rivera is seen resisting arrest from a state trooper and spilling his beer in the bed of his truck, as the camera pans back to the fire.

Schabach-Rivera was also charged with burglary, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, resisting arrest and public drunkenness.

Rainman14 posts videos on YouTube of firefighters from Lancaster County and beyond responding to fires.

