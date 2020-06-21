A Challenger baseball player waves while leaving Calvary Church after a drive-thru parade to celebrate the players after the season was cancelled due to COVID-19, Saturday, June 20, 2020. Challenger is comprised of more than 10 teams that allow players with special needs to play baseball.
Cylo, the Lancaster Barnstormers' mascot, waves at Challenger baseball players during a "victory lap" parade at Calvary Church on Saturday, June 20, 2020. The Challenger baseball league allows players with special needs to play. This year, the season was cancelled because of COVID-19.
J.J. Mumma, right, and Stephanie Heagy wave while driving through the "victory lap" parade at Calvary Church, celebrating Challenger baseball players after the season was cancelled because of COVID-19, Saturday, June 20, 2020. The Challenger baseball league allows players with special needs to play.
Luke Senkowski, left, and his daughter, Hadley, 3, welcome Challenger baseball players at Calvary Church for a drive-thru parade to celebrate the players after the season was cancelled due to COVID-19, Saturday, June 20, 2020. Challenger is comprised of more than 10 teams that allow players with special needs to play baseball.
After their season was lost due to COVID-19, the coaches of the Challenger baseball league found a way to celebrate their players anyways.
The Challenger baseball league is associated with Little League and has more than 10 teams, comprised of children and adults with special needs that love the game of baseball.
Players drove through Calvary Church for a “victory lap” on Saturday morning, from 10 to noon, waving at their coaches and getting a few keepsakes and snacks.
“It’s to celebrate the players for the season that wasn’t,” Mike Laverty, an assistant coach for the league and one of the board members said of the parade.
“We just wanted to get out and give them a chance to see their coaches and for us to see them,” he said.
Coaches cheered for the players as they drove through, stopping to wave at firefighters with Manheim Township Fire and Rescue, snagging a bag of Hammond’s pretzels, getting a coupon for Rita’s on Manheim Pike and to wave at Cylo, from the Lancaster Barnstormers.
Stephanie Heagy waves at Cylo, the Lancaster Barnstormers' mascot, while driving through the "victory lap" parade at Calvary Church, celebrating Challenger baseball players after the season was cancelled because of COVID-19, Saturday, June 20, 2020. The Challenger baseball league allows players with special needs to play.
Mike Laverty, right, puts a Challenger baseball hat on Cylo, the Lancaster Barnstormers' mascot, during a "victory lap" parade for Challenger baseball players after their season was cancelled due to COVID-19, Saturday, June 20, 2020. The Challenger baseball league allows players with special needs to play. This year, the season was cancelled because of COVID-19.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
Some players arrived on the back of a motorcycle and others drove themselves through the parade route, others carried their own signs saying they were excited to play next year.
Laverty said that Challenger teams would’ve competed in the Little League World Series this year, but that was also cancelled due to the coronavirus.
Instead, they’ll be playing in the 2022 Little League World Series in Williamsport, Laverty said, giving the players even more to look forward to.