State police on Monday said investigators determined a Sunday evening crash at Buck Motorsports Park that left one Maine man in critical condition was an accident.

Emergency crews were dispatched to Buck Motorsports Park in Providence Township at 5:28 p.m. for a report of a person hit by a truck. A mud truck driver left the pit and hit an official, according to an emergency dispatcher.

The official was found unconscious in critical condition and was transported and stabilized at Lancaster General Hospital, according to a Pennsylvania State Police press release. Family members identified the man as Mike Cooney, 41, of Maine.

Heather Lee, Cooney’s fiancée, said he was part of the Wicked North Mega Truck Series team and worked coordinating drivers and as a mechanic. Lee photographs the events, but said she could not make it to this one.

“Definitely not a call that I wanted to get,” Lee said.

Lee and family friends have set up a GoFundMe to raise money for expenses and give updates on Cooney’s condition. She said his injuries include a fractured pelvis and a brain bleed and that he is currently on a ventilator. Lee said Cooney has been reacting to physical stimuli and is in stable condition.

“He’s got the very best team here at the hospital working on him round the clock. The support has been amazing,” Lee said. “The outpouring on social media, I've had so many people I don't even know reaching out. Sending prayers and everything. It's been amazing.”

In a post to its Facebook page, Buck Motorsports said it “strives to make the safety of its spectators, our competitors and their crew our number 1 priority and will continue to do so. We ask everyone please keep the Wicked North Official, his peers as well as his family in your thoughts and prayers at this time."

The injury occurred during the park’s season opening weekend. The park was hosting a mud bog event, where specially modified trucks try to drive through deep pits of mud. The owners of Buck Motorsports could not be reached for comment.