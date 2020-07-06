Vice President Mike Pence will be in Lancaster County on Thursday, according to a news release from his office.

The release said Pence will participate in a bus tour starting in Lancaster County and ending in Philadelphia, with stops at a Chester County based company and a Fraternal Order of Police Lodge in Philadelphia.

The release did not say what Pence would be doing in Lancaster County and added that more details would be coming.

Kirk Radanovic, chair of the Republican Committee of Lancaster County, did not immediately return a call for comment.

Pence was most recently in Lancaster County in February when he visited Lyndon City Line Diner.

During the 2016 presidential election Pence also visited Lancaster County, including an August campaign stop at the Lancaster Host Resort and Conference center.

“How about just give it up for how beautiful Lancaster is?” Pence said at the time, according to newspaper archives. “I grew up in the cornfields in my backyard. I know how sturdy, how important the family farm is to the vitality and the character of this nation.”

The Pennsylvania Democratic Party issued a statement in response to the announcement that Pence planned to visit the state.

"Mike Pence is coming back to Pennsylvania to spin Trump’s failed record, but Pennsylvanians know the truth," the statement said. "Donald Trump has broken his promises to our communities and left us behind.” The Democrats' criticism of Pence comes after presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden's visit to Lancaster County last month.

Lancaster County voted for President Donald Trump by a margin of 19% in 2016.