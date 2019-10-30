The Veterans Memorial Bridge (Route 462) will be closed from 7:30 to 10:30 Saturday morning for the MAG 5K Fall Flash running event.
The course begins in Wrightsville at Third and Hellam streets, crosses the bridge, loops around Second Street in Columbia before returning to the starting point.
Walkers can participate, and the course is stroller and wheelchair accessible.
Online registration is available until noon Friday. Registrations will be accepted Saturday in the Wrightsville Elementary School gym beginning at 7:30 a.m. The school is located at 320 Chestnut St., Wrightsville.