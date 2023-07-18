Deterioration on the beams of the Veterans Memorial Bridge between Columbia and Wrightsville has prompted state highway officials to ban tractor trailers and other trucks over 10 tons from the span until further notice.

On Monday, the state Department of Transportation announced a new 10-ton weight restriction for vehicles using the trestle, which carries Route 462 across the Susquehanna River. The 93-year-old bridge previously had no weight limit. Inspectors discovered the deterioration during a recent routine inspection.

Over 11,500 vehicles use the bridge each day. About 5%, or 601 vehicles per day, are trucks which will be affected by the posting. The other 95% should be able to continue using the bridge without restriction, according to PennDOT.

The agency is urging vehicles over 10 tons to use Route 30 or other alternate routes. Truck detour signs are in the works.

PennDOT says temporary repairs to the bridge are also in the works, after which they would reevaluate the limit.

The bridge was due for a major, $79 million renovation set to get underway early next year. However, due to the new issues, PennDOT now expects it will have to expand the work. As a result, the agency says the project will likely be postponed until 2025.